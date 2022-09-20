IDGlobal Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Through Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary UTXO Technologies Announces Acquisition of Utmost Tech Research & Development Center with IP Portfolio Valuation of $100 Million US

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce the acquisition of 100% shares of the Utmost Tech Research & Development Center Ltd., based in Poland - the Company that holds intellectual property rights to multiple innovative solutions designed to support the global energy transition into the distributed renewable energy resources.

UTMOST TECH SOLUTIONS - ( www.utmosttech.com )

The Company is developing the Diffused Energy() - Virtual Power Plant (VPP) solution for renewable energy sector with dedicated, decentralized IT infrastructure for High Performance Computing operations necessary to support the AI-powered business and technical analytics, among hundreds of other system's features. The Diffused Energy VPP is a comprehensive software and hardware package unlocking a true real-time digital twin functionality for the entire energy cluster, with supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) for PV, wind, hydro, bio-gas power plants and the energy storage systems.

The Diffused Energy VPP solution package integrates data across: (1) Edge Computing, with MeterOne() devices installed on premises, featuring neural network accelerator chips and root of trust authentication co-processors; (2) Cloud Services, with in-house Machine Learning Operations based on proprietary Infrastructure-as-a-Service platform; and (3) Apps, including SCADA, Digital Twin Simulator, Yield Forecasts, Efficiency Recommender, Preventive Maintenance and more…

"The transformation of the energy systems world-wide is affecting energy providers and consumers not only by unlocking significant optimization opportunities when combined with innovative technology, but also enables completely new business models. The rapid increase of Distributed Energy Resources in a decentralized network full of IoT data sources require more intelligent monitoring and control systems to operate effectively in synchronization with the main power grid as well as within the stand alone off-grid energy clusters." - said Marcin Michel, CEO of UTXO Technologies, Inc.

"We are more than ecstatic about the acquisition of Utmost R+D and the several various segments of the technology acquired. The Company will be providing details about upcoming events including more concise details on products, forecasts, projections and the future of IDGC." - said, Sebastien DuFort, CEO of IDGC.

The technology behind the VPP solution is based on the distributed microservices and data lakehouse architectures to assure maximal system uptime, the highest data security and the highest data processing performance for MLOps. The system architecture allows for virtually unlimited system scalability, where adding new power plant to the system (integrated via MeterOne) automatically boosts total system's performance. The architecture also ensures the continuous deployment and continuous integration principles, providing safe workflow for constant and seamless updates, tests of new features, QA or feedback loops.

Diffused Energy VPP solution integrates the energy generating business with the energy market using proprietary DeFi blockchain technology [e]rrency() - a decentralized finance technology software platform with a crypto token designed as a stablecoin, where the token price parity is energy. The [e]rrency mission is to provide energy suppliers with direct and fair access to the retail and industrial energy markets, while providing consumers with better prices.

The Company is on a mission to support decarburization of the Planet by deploying and maintaining sustainable solutions that increase efficiency of the renewable energy sources. The Company is currently scaling up its existing HPC infrastructure to allow securing more VPP licensing agreements with Independent Power Producers and the utility companies world-wide.

ABOUT UTXO TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

UTXO is a multi-disciplinary hi-tech organization consisting of several teams experienced in advanced IT solutions, electronics, software and hardware development, as well as nano material science. The teams are dedicated disruptive innovators in the energy sector, highly focused within the world of distributed renewable energy solutions. The teams work together under DevOps principles providing to UTXO Clients advanced IT services & Machine Learning Operations that run on modern High Power Computing distributed GPU server infrastructure, owned and operated by UTXO.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle-market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGlobal Corp. is an organization engaged in the business of fostering early-stage companies through the different developmental phases until the companies have sufficient financial, human, and physical resources to function on their own.

