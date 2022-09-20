API-driven cloud access security broker (CASB) and data loss prevention (DLP) services now generally available

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that both its Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) services are now generally available as part of Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform. Cloudflare CASB provides businesses visibility and control across their corporate SaaS applications to secure workplace tools, detect shadow IT, and control user access. Cloudflare DLP customers have increased protection and controls over data flowing across their network-detecting and preventing data exfiltration, scanning for Personally Identifiable Information (PII), and securing access to sensitive information. By combining Cloudflare CASB with the data controls provided by DLP, customers can easily achieve high levels of visibility across their entire organization without the complexities of legacy solutions.

"It's more important than ever that CISOs have control over who can access specific applications or data. In the past 90 days, Cloudflare CASB has already helped early adopters detect more than five million instances of potential data oversharing and unapproved shadow IT, making sure these issues didn't turn into incidents for those organizations," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Legacy solutions often require clunky point solutions that slow networks and employees down. However, because Cloudflare's CASB and DLP services are built directly into our Zero Trust platform and are part of our global network, we are able to not only protect critical data and applications but also accelerate network traffic as well."

Many businesses are adopting more SaaS applications than ever before, driven by the need to operate more efficiently and collaboratively in a distributed or hybrid work environment. As a result of this shift, increasing amounts of sensitive data are stored in the cloud through email services, HR applications, and collaboration tools. This has increased the burden on security teams, who now have to monitor security across numerous applications and increases the risk of security incidents from misconfigured settings, incorrect access controls, or disgruntled employees. With CASB and DLP part of Cloudflare's Zero Trust platform, organizations can easily secure their applications, data, and employees against the modern threat landscape without the complex integration costs or disrupting employee productivity like many legacy systems.

Cloudflare One provides a comprehensive Zero Trust SASE platform that is built natively into Cloudflare's global network, spanning more than 275 cities in over 100 countries. This deeply integrated approach ensures a simple deployment in just a few clicks and lightning fast performance wherever users are. With Cloudflare's API-driven CASB and DLP services available through Cloudflare One, organizations can now:

Prevent data leaks, block insider threats, and avoid compliance violations:

Identify and stop exfiltration of data:

Detect Shadow IT across the corporate network:

Deploy in minutes:

Automatically secure sensitive information:

Secure the entire network:

Apply granular controls to any applications: Prevent employees from uploading or downloading sensitive data on a number of popular SaaS applications.

