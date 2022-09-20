Independent Audit Verifies Drawbridge's Continuous Focus on Strict Data Security and Privacy

Drawbridge, a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry, today announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type II audit, performed by KirkpatrickPrice. This latest attestation highlights Drawbridge's commitment to data privacy and security as it delivers the most robust cybersecurity software and services to its global clients.

A SOC 2 audit provides an independent, third-party validation that a service organization's information security practices meet industry standards stipulated by the AICPA. During the audit, a service organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of a system are tested. The SOC 2 report delivered by KirkpatrickPrice verifies the suitability of the design and operating effectiveness of Drawbridge's controls to meet the standards for these criteria.

"Gaining and maintaining the trust of our clients and consistently ensuring we provide the highest level of data security and privacy as part of our cybersecurity offerings has always been a top priority for Drawbridge," said Jason Elmer, Founder and President of Drawbridge. "Drawbridge's SOC 2 Type II certification is yet another example of our unwavering commitment to providing our clients the best-in-class cybersecurity software and services they need to protect their critical data and systems."

"The SOC 2 audit is based on the Trust Services Criteria," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, President of KirkpatrickPrice. "Drawbridge delivers trust-based services to their clients, and by communicating the results of this audit, their clients can be assured of their reliance on Drawbridge's controls."

About Drawbridge:

Drawbridge is a premier provider of cybersecurity software and solutions to the alternative investment industry. Its proprietary platform helps firms manage their governance, risk and compliance (GRC) requirements while combatting sophisticated cyber threats and third-party risks. Drawbridge's platform connects business, compliance and IT to empower firms to centralize and manage their most robust security programs, improve their risk profile and raise institutional capital. With a tested team focused on value delivery and an 800+ strong customer base, Drawbridge offers unmatched customer service and flexibility to help businesses proactively manage vulnerabilities, plan for growth, and reduce complexity.

