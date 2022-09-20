Xtra Energy Corp. Announces the First Group of Historical Antimony Mines Recently Claimed

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Xtra Energy Corp. (OTC PINK:XTPT) announced today that it has disclosed the first group of historical antimony mines claimed by Xtra Energy Corp. Xtra Energy recently completed the required filing and recording of an 825 acre, 40 lode claim property in the Bernice Mining District surrounding the historically documented "Antimony King", County of Churchill, State of Nevada: view 9/14/2022 Company News. With that task completed Xtra Energy Corp. went promptly into an extensive mapping program of this 825 acre property. Thanks to this mapping program management is excited to share the confirmed ownership of the I.H.X. Mine and the Arrance Antimony Prospect. Two historical antimony producers both within the American Antimony #03 lode claim 100% owned by Xtra Energy Corp. shown in the aerial map below.

The I.H.X. Mine as described in historical records is about a mile and a half from the Antimony King Mine at an elevation of about 5,100 feet. The Chapman Smelting Co., of San Francisco, is said to have produced 50 tons of 50 percent antimony ore here in 1915 with expectations to produce 200 tons in 1916. In 1940 five tons of ore averaged 43.9 percent antimony were produced. The vein of the I.H.X. dips 60 degrees to the west, consisting of alternately bonded quartz and stibnite. The vein ranges up to 3 ½ feet in maximum width and contains shoots of nearly pure stibnite.

The Arrance Antimony Prospect as described by Lawrence, Edmond, in "Antimony Deposits of Nevada"; nbmg bull. 61 is on the south side of Bernice Canyon, 1.7 miles from its mouth, and about 40 feet above the canyon floor. Production of Antimony totaled less than half a ton but its composition is about the same as that found at the I.H.X. and Antimony King Mines. The southern still is exposed in the only working, here the sill is 17 feet thick, strikes North 5 degrees and dips steeply west. Stibnite occurs as veinlets up to three-fourths of an inch wide along fractures in the sill.

The XTPT Chairman Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng. commented "In the last press release I emphasized on rapid plans of growth for Xtra Energy Corp and this is only the introduction to that statement. We know to execute on this historical demand for domestic antimony we need to maintain an expeditious pace. This means proving up a portfolio of antimony-rich assets to progress towards partnerships for supply."

References I.H.X. Mine:

https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10104016 https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10107773 https://www.mindat.org/loc-60925.html LAWRENCE, E.F., (1963), ANTIMONY DEPOSITS OF NEVADA; NBMG. BULL. 61. WILLDEN, R. AND R.C. SPEED, 1974, GEOLOGY AND MINERAL DEPOSITS OF CHURCHILL COUNTY, NEVADA: NBMG BULL. 83

References Arrance Antimony Prospect :

https://mrdata.usgs.gov/mrds/show-mrds.php?dep_id=10045383 WILLDEN, R. AND R.C. SPEED; 1974, GEOLOGY AND MINERAL DEPOSITS OF CHURCHILL CO., NV; N.B.M.G. BULL. 83. LAWRENCE, EF., 1963, ANTIMONY DEPOSITS OF NEVADA; NBMG BULL. 61

*aerial view of Xtra Energy's 825 acre, 40 lode claim Antimony project.

About Xtra Energy Corp.

Xtra Energy Corp. is an antimony exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "American Antimony". Known in historical records as the "Antimony King Mine" located approximately 31 miles northeast of Eastgate, Nevada. Xtra Energy Corp. holds a 100% ownership in a 40 lode claim, 825 acre antimony project surrounding the historical Antimony King and covering several documented antimony producers. The Company is seeking to develop this portfolio of potentially antimony-rich assets to become a major supplier of antimony based products.

