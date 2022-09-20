Anzeige
20.09.2022
Any Distance raises $1.5M to build social activity tracking for everyone

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Building digital and physical experiences to motivate people to be active, Any Distance today announced that it has secured $1.5M in a pre-seed round. Its new activity tracking platform for iPhone and Apple Watch gamifies and inspires movement of all kinds.

Luke Beard & Dan Kuntz - Any Distance Co-founders

The round was led by Bungalow Capital with participation from Overline, Fitt Insider, Shorewind Capital, OliveX, and The Gramercy Fund. Also joining are more than 30 angel investors, including design-focused and fitness-obsessed executives from companies like Athletic Greens, Sentry, Heap, Uber, GitHub, Cruise, Parade, Google, Fictive Kin, Fohr, Linear, LinkedIn, and Apple.

On a mission to enhance global wellness through movement, Any Distance lets users share their active life in new ways while tracking physical activity with a privacy-first experience and earning unique collectibles along the way.

Syncing activities, visualizing routes in 3D and AR, and creating beautifully designed photo and video templates, Any Distance champions motivation and celebration, not competition and comparison.

"Reimagining activity tracking, we're not only creating a great digital experience but a lifestyle brand," said Any Distance founder and CEO Luke Beard. "By prioritizing inclusivity, privacy, and safety, while tapping gamification, we're building a powerful platform and an inspiring community."

"We've been followers of Luke's and his distinctive style for several years", said Michael Cohn, managing partner of Overline. "We jumped at the opportunity to back the vision for a privacy-first, elegant way for people to share their fitness goals and progress."

"As a user since day one, it was clear that the Any Distance team had an entirely new approach to activity tracking," commented Fitt Insider co-founder Anthony Vennare. "With an emphasis on design, community, and gamification, they're defining the future of social fitness experiences."

"Any Distance created a world where people can better engage with their love for fitness," Nick Fragnito of Shorewind Capital added. "The way Any Distance combines safe and beautiful shareable activities with gamification through AR collectibles is really motivating, and we couldn't be happier to support them."

About Any Distance

Building digital and physical experiences to motivate people to be active, Any Distance is a gamified activity tracking platform. Launched in 2022, the app has seen hundreds of thousands of activities synced, tens of thousands of achievements earned and goals met, and community members from all around the world sharing how they enjoy being active with a privacy-, design- and fun-centered app experience. Download the app at https://anydistance.club/.

Press Contact
Luke Beard
luke@anydistance.club
(415) 994 2431
Any Distance Inc, 151 Ted Turner Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30303

Any Distance iPhone App

Any Distance HQ, Switchyards, Atlanta, GA

Any Distance Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902456/Any_Distance_Co_founders_Luke_Beard_and_Dan_Kuntz.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902458/Any_Distance_App.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902459/Any_Distance_Office___Atlanta__GA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902457/Any_Distance_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/any-distance-raises-1-5m-to-build-social-activity-tracking-for-everyone-301628414.html

