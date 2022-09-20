The Philippines cold chain market is expected to cross PHP 22 Bn in the future owing to rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector: Ken Research

Government is planning to increase infrastructure expenditure reaching approximately 7% of GDP by 2022. This is projected to positively impact road network for cold transport services.

Most cold storages in Philippines are NMIS accredited. However, an uptake in the ISO and LEED certifications for cold storages is projected during the period 2021 to 2026 for several cold storage companies.

Major cities apart from Metro Manila such as Cebu, Davao and Navotas are emerging as a hot bed for frozen warehousing since most of the industrial regions are also located nearby.

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopting Automation and Modern Technologies: Technological advancement is expected to play a major role and new facilities are being built to improve the efficiency of food supply storage and its distribution. Examples include IoT sensors that monitor food temperature and communicate the data to cloud-based analytics dashboards. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is then used to correlate data from various sources such as power cost, weather, distribution logistics, cooling capacity and schedules to provide the optimum storage and distribution infrastructures.





Expanding Cold Chain Market: Infrastructural development by the government, increasing number of food businesses and inclining number of cold transport companies propelled the market. Moreover, the rapid shift of distribution of food products from traditional markets toward supermarkets and convenience stores is increasing the need for reefer trucks as major distributors hire 3PL for shipping via insulated trucks.

Increase Tie-ups with Various End-User Companies: Cold chain companies are collaborating with the producers of temperature-sensitive products such as meat and seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bakery and confectionery, pharmaceuticals and others, in order to build long-term associations with them and procure bulk orders. Additionally, improving lifestyle, modernization and growing young population, the frozen food service industry is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2027, thereby augmenting cold chain companies' demand.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2026F: Driven by Rising Meat and Seafood Consumption Owing to Growing Millennial Population Albeit Infrastructure Challenges" by Ken Research observed that the market is highly fragmented and is home to 100+ cold transportation & storage players enabling the market to transform over the years. The market is currently in the growth stage owing to rising domestic consumption of meat and seafood along with increasing government initiatives and investments in the sector, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The Philippines Cold Chain Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecasted period 2021-2026F.

Key Segments Covered:

Philippines Cold Chain Market

By Revenue Split

Cold Transport



Cold Storage

By End User

Meat and Seafood



Dairy Products



Processed Frozen Foods



Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals



Fruits and Vegetables

By Ownership

3PL Cold Chain Facilities



Owned

Philippines Cold Transport Market

By Truck Type

Reefer Vans/Trucks (1 to 10 Tons)



20 foot reefers (10 - 20 Tons)



40 foot reefers and others (more than 20 tons)

By Mode of Transportation

Land



Sea



Air

By Location

Domestic



International

By Vicinity

Inter-city



Intra-city

By End User

Meat and Seafood



Dairy Products



Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals



Processed Frozen Foods



Fruits, Vegetables and others

Philippines Warehousing Market

By Type

By Industrial Freight/Retail



By Inland Container Depots



By Cold Storage



By Agriculture

Philippines Cold Storage Market

By Temperature range (by number of pallets)

Frozen



Chillers



Ambient

By Automation (by pallets)

Automated Pallets



Non-automated Pallets

By End User

Meat and Seafood



Dairy Products



Vaccination and Pharmaceuticals



Processed Frozen Foods



Fruits, Vegetables and others

By Region

Metro Manila



Cebu



Mindanao



Others

Key Target Audience

Cold Storage Companies

Cold Chain Companies

Cold Transport Companies

Captive Cold Storage Companies

Captive Cold Chain Companies

Logistics Companies

Non-captive Companies

Cold Chain Associations

Logistics Associations

Private Equity Firms

Venture Capitalists

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Forecasted Period: 2021-2026F

Companies Covered:

Jentec Cold Storage

Royal Cargo

Glacier Megafridge

Royale Cold Storage

Big Blue Logistics

Mets Logistics

ORCA Cold Chain

Fast Logistics Group

Igloo Supply Chain

Arctic Cold Storage

VVS Cold Storage (Vifel)

Antarctica Cold Storage

Crystal Cold Storage

JM Processing

San Simon Cold Storage

Estrella Cold Storage

Cebu Subzero Logistics

Everest Cold Storage

Aspen Cold Storage

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology including market definitions, market size and modeling

Industry Value Chain for Philippines Cold Chain companies

Philippines Cold Chain Market size (by revenue)

Philippines Cold Chain Market Segmentation (by Cold Storage & Cold Transport, by End User Application, by Ownership)

Landscape on Philippines Warehousing Market

Snapshot on Philippines Cold Storage Market

Snapshot on Philippines Cold Transport Market

Industry Analysis for Philippines Cold Chain Market

Issues and Challenges in Philippine Cold Chain Market

SWOT Analysis of Philippines Cold Chain Industry

Competitive Landscape in Philippine Cold Chain Market

Philippines Cold Chain Market Future Market size and predictions

Analyst Recommendations

For more information on the research report, refer to below links:

Philippines Cold Chain Market

