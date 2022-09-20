Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Complete SET Agency is pleased to announce its latest initiative: name, image, and likeness (NIL) representation of NCAA student athletes. Due to the unanimous 2021 Supreme Court decision that the NCAA would no longer be allowed to limit education-related payments to student athletes, the industry is facing vast legal changes that allow student athletes to accept endorsement deals, branded promotions, local advertisement partnerships, autograph signings, and social media posts. Complete SET is prepared to offer its services as a hybrid business agency that delivers representation, digital services, consulting, and other advisory services.

With years' worth of experience at the helm, Complete SET is taking on new clients for NIL representation. For over a century, intercollegiate athletes per National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) eligibility rules were not permitted to be compensated for their play. Outside of sponsorships, student athletes were unable to accept payment for their own image or brand. For example, a popular college quarterback would receive no royalties from sales of his jersey; he also couldn't participate in any endorsement deals.

Complete SET Agency has delved into this emerging market and now represents an expanding roster of college athletes across various sports. The agency has a history of working with multinational brands and athlete entertainers providing multi-disciplinary services. With its extensive experience in the athletic industry, the firm is ready for the new initiative.

"NIL gives me another avenue to deliver for my clients," says company founder and CEO Tanner Simkins. "I have done deals with traditional sports consumer brands like clothing companies or beverage companies; but I prefer to architect more innovative deals, like with music labels and tech companies, for example. These deals generate buzz for my student athlete clients and a boost to their personal brands. So whether it's in new frontiers like cash compensation or a more straightforward product for promo swap, our primary goal is helping the student athlete."

There are approximately 480,000 NCAA student athletes in the US and they all have the potential to profit off their talent. They can utilize their hard work to earn income based on their NIL without being penalized by the NCAA but they still need experienced agents to generate and facilitate deals. This is where Complete SET has carved out a niche in the market.

Simkins describes Complete SET as an agency with many options for clients. "We offer complete full service solutions in the verticals of sports entertainment and talent," he shares. "S.E.T is an acronym (sports, entertainment, talent) and a trademark that we own, so the agency name, Complete SET, really has a lot of brand equity tied up in it."

Tanner Simkins is an award winning American businessman and author. He is the founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency, as well as a certified sports agent. Simkins also executive produces a variety of content including platinum selling music. Simkins holds degrees from the University of Miami and Columbia University.. Simkins' written work has been seen in Entrepreneur Magazine, Reuters, NBC Sports, Yahoo Finance, The Motley Fool, and other noteworthy outlets.

Complete SET Agency represents athletes, entertainers, and multinational brands. Operating as a full-service business agency, Complete SET provides strategic business solutions, digital marketing, consulting, and other advisory services. Tanner Simkins is the founder and CEO of Complete SET Agency.

Website: https://completesetagency.com/

Email: info@completesetagency.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137789