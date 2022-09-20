Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market to Reach $25.75 Billion by 2031 - BIS Research Study

The study projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2022 and 2031

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.





According to this study, the market size of the global gastrointestinal endoscopy market was valued at $13.40 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $25.75 billion by 2032.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for gastrointestinal endoscopy:

Increasing prevalence of chronic gastrointestinal diseases

Upsurge in the adoption of disposable gastrointestinal endoscopes

Rising inclination toward minimally invasive procedures

Shift toward wireless capsule endoscopy

The detailed study is a compilation of 38 market data tables and 230 figures spread through 280 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Abdul Wahid, Principal Consultant - BIS Research, "The global gastrointestinal endoscopy market is well-established and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to increase adoption of disposable endoscopes, as the chances of infection in reusable endoscopes is high. Additionally, the cost associated with reprocessing reusable endoscope is also high."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are:

Established Companies

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

& Co. KG Ambu A/S

Teleflex Incorporated

HOYA Corporation

Olympus Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Cook Group Inc

SonoScape Medical Corp.

Startups

EndoMed Systems GmbH

CapsoVision, Inc.

HuiZhou Xzing Technology Co., Ltd.

Endogene Ltd.

Envaste Limited

Recent Developments in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Market

In May 2022 , Limaca-Medical received breakthrough device recognition by FDA for its Precision-GI endoscopic ultrasound biopsy device.

, Limaca-Medical received breakthrough device recognition by FDA for its Precision-GI endoscopic ultrasound biopsy device. In February 2022 , Ambu A/S received FDA approval for its Ambu aScope Gastro and Ambu aBox 2.

, Ambu A/S received FDA approval for its Ambu aScope Gastro and Ambu aBox 2. In November 2021 , Medtronic plc received 510 (k) clearance from FDA for its Pillcam Small Bowel 3 system for remote endoscopy procedures.

, Medtronic plc received 510 (k) clearance from FDA for its Pillcam Small Bowel 3 system for remote endoscopy procedures. In August 2021 , Ambu received CE mark approval for its Ambu aScope Duodeno, a disposable duodenoscope.

Gastrointestinal Endoscopes and Endoscopic Systems to Witness Exponential Growth

The global gastrointestinal endoscopy market is segmented by type into gastrointestinal endoscopes and endoscopic systems, and gastrointestinal endotherapy. According to the research conducted by BIS Research, the gastrointestinal endotherapy segment had the larger market share in 2021 and is expected to continue having a higher market share between 2022 and 2031. However, the study suggests that the gastrointestinal endoscopes and endoscopic systems segment is expected to close the gap rapidly by growing at a higher CAGR than gastrointestinal endotherapy.

