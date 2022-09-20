Oceanside, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Biz Scaling Unlimited, which helps businesses potentially grow by optimizing their sales, use of technology, marketing plans, and social media platforms, has announced the launch of its services. The company, whose Founder/CEO Devin M. Davis is a retired Marine Corps veteran, author, and business/financial coach, aims to assist leaders with scaling their companies through its six-month program.

"The company is very excited about coming alongside CEOs and owners and working with them to potentially strengthen their businesses," says Devin M. Davis. "The company has designed a full suite of services and solutions for leaders with the goal of possibly maximizing their companies' potential," says Devin M. Davis.

Biz Scaling Unlimited states that its sales program will revolve around potentially improving their seller skills, knowledge, and attributes with the aim of driving seller behavioral change and sales success.

"With the company's marketing services, the plan is to search for gaps and opportunities and provide every client with a comprehensive report that details a project plan and cost analysis," Devin M. Davis says. "The company will back this up with a personalized technology plan that makes use of click funnels, automation, social media and search engine ads, and more."

With its social media services, Biz Scaling Unlimited will aim to help its clients target the right audiences, potentially increase the number of their followers, and prioritize engagement. "With over 4B users of social media around the world, it remains important that businesses establish their presence on platforms and develop relationships with consumers," says Devin M. Davis.

The company invites all business leaders to reach out with any questions they might have about scaling their companies. "The company understands that no matter how hard one has worked to take one's business to where it is today, it can be difficult to push through the glass ceiling to the next level," says Devin M. Davis.

Biz Scaling Unlimited was started by Devin M. Davis, a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and self-made entrepreneur who has built several successful businesses, including a business coaching company and a financial services business. Biz Scaling Unlimited offers a 6-month scaling program that offers two live group coaching calls per week, the creation of a sales and marketing funnel, accountability strategies, optimization of the client's landing page, five sessions of Biz Scaling Unlimited's Daily World Class Sales Training, and more.

For more information about Biz Scaling Unlimited, please see its website or contact:

Biz Scaling Unlimited

Devin M. Davis

760-224-6900

