Desktop Virtualization Market To Reach USD 28.3 Billion By 2031, Growing At A CAGR of 9.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Desktop Virtualization Market is segmented by Offering (Solution, Service), by Type (Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), Remote Desktop Services (RDS)), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMBs), by Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Construction & Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Public Sector, Retail, Education, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.





The global Desktop Virtualization Market size was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 28.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Desktop Virtualization Market

The growing need for employee efficiency, data security, and demand for workspace as a service model will drive the growth of the desktop virtualization market during the forecast period.

Organizations are adopting virtualization at a large scale due to its cost-effectiveness in turn fueling the growth of the market in the coming years.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE GLOBAL DESKTOP VIRTUALIZATION MARKET

The sudden increase in remote working models is forcing corporations to ensure that their employees have seamless access to operational data round the clock for increasing productivity. Desktop virtualization ensures a fast computing experience. The essential component of a VDI is generated, administered, and delivered over a network to each of its users. This will drive the growth of the desktop virtualization market during the forecast period. Employees can access virtual desktops from any device thereby increasing overall productivity. The computing load is reduced and the efficiency increases drastically.

Virtualization software provides IT admins with central security control over who can access which data and applications leading to large scale adoption thereby boosting the growth of the desktop virtualization market. When an employee leaves the company the administrator can quickly remove the user's access and all their virtual data without the need for manual uninstallation. As the data is stored inside the data center instead of in a machine a breach or a lost, stolen device does not pose any data risk.

An intense market condition and economic pressure are driving companies to deploy enterprise solutions that reduce IT expenditure and help in focusing on core business areas. Several industry verticals like BFSI, legal, healthcare, manufacturing, etc are migrating from traditional desktop systems to virtual desktop workplaces. Employees can work in a secure and consistent manner without the need for expensive PCs and hardware maintenance. This is fueling the expansion of the global desktop virtualization market in the forthcoming years. It cuts down additional expenses on several applications as all the apps are deployed on the cloud or on the server.

The manual setup of a new desktop for each user is a time-consuming process. Through VDI IT teams can simply deploy a virtual desktop to each user's device through which they can interact with the operating systems and applications smoothly. The experience will be the same as if they are working locally. This will boost the growth of the desktop virtualization market in the upcoming years. Companies can issue low-cost computers as the entire load is transferred from endpoint devices to the centrally located data center.

The covid 19 pandemic led to the rapid deployment of VDI solutions for assisting small business owners with digital transformation. This will foster the growth of the desktop virtualization market in the upcoming years. Cloud services helped in maintaining business continuity amid the pandemic.

The virtualization process is a time-consuming method. Investments in the form of adequate software, Licenses, servers, and centralized storage infrastructure are needed. If the bandwidth is not sufficient on the remote end then there will be congestion in the LAN leading to poor display and streaming quality. This will deter the growth prospects of the desktop virtualization market. Furthermore, desktop virtualization works only with their corresponding server virtualization systems. This limits the choices for consumers as a lesser number of operating systems can be supported.

DESKTOP VIRTUALIZATION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the offering, the solution segment is expected to dominate the desktop virtualization market share during the forecast period.

Based on type, the desktop as a service segment will be the most lucrative due to the rising popularity of cloud computing. The operational costs are decreased while providing ease of use. The quick implementation, flexibility, and accessibility is boosting the use of cloud computing.

Based on the industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment will witness the most significant growth opportunities due to the outbreak of the pandemic driving desktop virtualization solutions. However, the healthcare segment will grow the fastest due to the growing need for better security and efficient management.

Based on enterprise size, large enterprises will be the dominating segment due to the widespread adoption of VDI solutions. On the other hand, small and medium-sized enterprises will be the facets growing due to the need for better security and employee efficiency.

Based on region, North America will grow the highest due to massive investments in digital technologies. While the Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing due to booming IT and telecom infrastructure and huge spending on smart city projects.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

Amazon Web services Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Datacom Group Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machine Corporation

Ivanti, Kyndryl Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nasstar

NetApp

NTT DATA Corporation

Nutanix

Oracle Corporation

Pure storage, Inc.

Softchoice

VMware Inc.

