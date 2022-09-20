Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.33 per Share

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), parent company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, announced today that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share which is an increase of $0.03 per share, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter. This dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022. Raymond M. Thompson, President and Chief Executive Officer remarked, "Despite current economic uncertainty and financial market volatility, the company is experiencing strong financial performance in 2022. The dividend increase this quarter evidences the Board of Directors commitment to enhance stockholder return by providing a consistent and growing dividend."

About Calvin B. Taylor Bank

Calvin B. Taylor Bank, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. Calvin B. Taylor Bank has 12 banking locations within the eastern coastal area of the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

