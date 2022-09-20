OpGen has announced an R&D collaboration with FIND (a global non-profit alliance for diagnostics) and the German KfW bank for its Unyvero A30 RQ platform for pathogen identification (ID) and antimicrobial resistance (AMR testing) using blood culture samples. Phase I of the R&D collaboration will involve a feasibility study, expected to conclude by end Q123. FIND will invest €700k in the study with the option to extend the collaboration, including a potential commercialisation agreement in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). We see this collaboration as the initial impetus to expand the Unyvero franchise (particularly into developing markets), as well as an opportunity to create cross-selling/bundling for OpGen's existing products.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...