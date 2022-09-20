The "Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market (2022-2027) by Function, End-user, and Geography, with Competitive Analysis, Impact of COVID-19, and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is estimated to be worth USD 141.09 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 189.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Market Segmentation

The Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is segmented based on Function, End-user, and Geography.

By Function, the market is classified into Cardiology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Radiology, and Veterinary Medicine.

By End-user, the market is classified into Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The Global Ophthalmology PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) Market is analyzed using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, suitable strategies have been devised for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Requirements to Store, Manage and Transfer the Day-by-day Increasing Healthcare Information

Rising Government Investment in Picture Archiving Communications System Technology for the Digitization of Patient Records

Restraints

High Installation and Operating Cost for Picture Archiving Communications System in Healthcare

Opportunities

Integration of Images with Electronic Medical Records and Health Information Exchange Platforms

Technological Advancements in Healthcare Solutions

Challenges

Issues Related to Data Privacy and Cybersecurity

