DJ OviO Unveils Web3 Liquidity Connectivity For The Multi-Billion Dollar Web2 Gaming Industry

Ovio OviO Unveils Web3 Liquidity Connectivity For The Multi-Billion Dollar Web2 Gaming Industry 20-Sep-2022 / 16:07 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OviO Unveils Web3 Liquidity Connectivity For The Multi-Billion Dollar Web2 Gaming Industry

News release by OviO

Tel Aviv, Israel | September 20, 2022 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

OviO, the new blockchain-powered solution to bridge Web2 and Web3 economies by supporting in-game currency tokenization, unlocks more value for players and developers. OviO has now rolled out its application in the Google Play store and is preparing for its upcoming iOS version launch.

OviO leverages blockchain technology to support a mobile gaming ecosystem that seamlessly connects traditional mobile games with the Web3 economy. Additionally, users can buy discounted in-game currencies for a wide range of mobile games through the platform and earn additional OviO credits, redeemable across different games.

Using smart contracts to convert the USD175 billion worth of game currencies into tradable crypto assets, OviO creates seamless connectivity between Web2 and Web3 economies, empowering gamers to buy, sell, trade, and exchange assets, which ordinarily have no value outside the game. The platform is continuously expanding its partnerships with game developers, gaming companies, and game publishers to unlock the true economic potential of over two million games by bringing everything into its unified platform.

Nir Hauer, the Co-Founder & CEO of OviO, explains, "Our mission is to offer gamers and crypto communities the best liquidity experience with our universal gaming token, which can offer our communities the holy grail of interoperability and ownership of any game asset across all games, domains, chains, and categories. Our frictionless approach means our community of gamers gain the best experience from our games, not to mention exclusive in-game content, great discounts on game-coin purchases, and better exchange rates for our most loyal users."

OviO's leadership team consists of highly experienced professionals, bringing together decades of experience from companies like Microsoft, SciPlay, 888, and several leading financial institutions. The platform's advisory board members include Doron Kagan, a veteran gaming entrepreneur across both the Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, and Tal Shoham, the former CRO and COO of ironSorunce's mobile division and the former CMO at Huuuge Games.

OviO recently launched its mobile app on the Google Play Store, with the iOS launch scheduled to roll out in the next few weeks. Currently, the platform features several games (such as Impossible Space and Trial Xtreme 4) with a cumulative reach of over 50 million monthly active users. According to recent metrics, OviO generated 31% higher PPU (percentage of paying users) and 27% higher ARPU (average revenue per user) than the standard game benchmark.

About OviO

The OviO ecosystem places gamers in control of their in-game purchases and digital assets. Through features like mobile game discovery and an in-game currency exchange platform, OviO eliminates the friction players encounter while making in-game purchases. The Ovio platform allows Web2 games to expand their in-game economies while simultaneously granting players the option to fully own, control, and monetize the in-game assets they purchase.

Want to get early access to the Ovio web platform? Register here, or simply stay tuned for community updates on releases, airdrops and new games through our Discord.

Contact Details

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1446565 20-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446565&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2022 10:07 ET (14:07 GMT)