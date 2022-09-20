Big Fig Mattress Announces Partnership with LoadUp and One Tree Planted to Help Restore the Environment, One Mattress Removal - and One Tree - at a Time

Big Fig Donation Match Means Two Trees Will Be Planted for Every Mattress Pickup

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Big Fig, the first and only mattress brand to exclusively cater to plus-sized, big and tall sleepers, announced today its partnership with eco-friendly junk removal company, LoadUp, and global reforestation non-profit organization, One Tree Planted. As part of the partnership, Big Fig will donate one tree to One Tree Planted for every Big Fig Mattress pickup performed by LoadUp.

Currently, LoadUp donates one tree to One Tree Planted for every removal they perform, so with the new Big Fig partnership, the result now means a total of two trees will be planted per every Big Fig mattress pickup!

The partnership between Big Fig, LoadUp, and One Tree Planted is a natural fit, as each company is fiercely dedicated to making the world a better place. For more than five years, Big Fig has dedicated itself to championing inclusivity and acceptance of plus-sized bodies, and earlier this year, it decided to take it one step further by launching SeeAllOfMe, an advocacy platform focusing on sustainability, community service, and heightened visibility for marginalized communities.

"Sustainability is top of mind for us right now," said Jeff Brown, president of Big Fig. "We build our bed frames from recycled railroad steel, but we're always looking for ways to do more, which is why we're so delighted to join this incredible initiative. Partnering with LoadUp and One Tree Planted allows us to give back to all communities, not just our core audience. Plus-sized or not, we're all connected through planet Earth."

About Big Fig

Launched in 2016, Big Fig Mattress is the creator and innovator behind the first mattress built specifically to meet the needs of the plus-sized sleeper. Tailored to provide fuller-figured individuals a better night's rest, Big Fig's reinforced hybrid design features extra support, preventing the aches and pains a plus-sized sleeper typically experiences on a standard mattress. As the market leader of the plus-sized mattress category, Big Fig aims to be a champion for the plus-sized community, ensuring everyone and every 'body' has a comfortable, long-lasting mattress designed to support a good night's sleep. The Big Fig Mattress comes in sizes ranging from Twin through California King. For more information, please visit www.bigfigmattress.com

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) non-profit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after forest fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, head to www.onetreeplanted.com

About LoadUp

In 2014, LoadUp revolutionized the junk removal industry with a mission to provide the most honest, transparent and convenient solution on the market. It is the only junk removal company that offers guaranteed, upfront pricing and the only one that uses crowdsourcing to recruit independent licensed and insured junk haulers. Today, the company has served 70,000+ customers with 270+ driver teams in 170+ U.S. cities, achieving nearly 3,000% growth in the last three years. LoadUp is a certified Great Place to Work®. For more, visit: www.goloadup.com

