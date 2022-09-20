Kudelski Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Kudelski Security Appoints Jacques Boschung as Senior Vice President & General Manager for EMEA



20.09.2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST



Leveraging more than 25 years of experience in leading large-scale technology organizations,

Jacques Boschung will be responsible for driving the growth of Kudelski Security in Europe Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - September 20, 2022 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the appointment of Jacques Boschung as Senior Vice President & General Manager for EMEA. He succeeds Philippe Borloz, who retired after almost five years of successfully developing the business across EMEA. Jacques Boschung will be responsible for driving growth for Kudelski Security in Europe, managing the company's business strategy and the relationships with high-profile clients. As part of its continued European expansion, Kudelski Security recently announced for instance the launch of a new Cyber Fusion Center (CFC) in Madrid as well as the opening of a new office in Zürich. Jacques Boschung brings more than 25 years of experience in leading large-scale technology organizations in EMEA as well as in the US. "We are happy to welcome Jacques to our team", said Andrew Howard, CEO of Kudelski Security. "With his strong track record in developing sales and leading large-scale technology organizations, he brings us the skills to address our rapid development in Europe and meet the rising customer demand". Prior to joining Kudelski Security, Jacques Boschung worked for Inovalon, where he was President and General Manager of their Payer Business, a portfolio of cloud-based SaaS solutions for large US health insurance companies. In this role, he was responsible for the management, product portfolio, delivery, operations, sales, client success, and overall performance of what is the largest segment of Inovalon's business. Prior to Inovalon, he served in several executive roles within Dell Technologies from 2004 through 2018, most recently serving as Senior Vice President responsible for Dell Technologies Global Alliances and the $1.4 billion business of Dell EMC's Telco partnerships within the EMEA regions. He also worked for Hewlett Packard and IBM. "I look forward to joining the team and helping pursue our growth in Europe," said Jacques Boschung. "With rising cyber threats, the European cybersecurity market continues to grow. Kudelski Security, notably with its unique and tailored-made approach to Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and a powerful portfolio of Advisory services, is perfectly positioned to address the rising customer demand." Jacques Boschung is also the non-executive chairman of Bluefactory Fribourg (BFF), the innovation incubator of the City and of the Canton of Fribourg (Switzerland). He holds BS and master's degrees in physics from the University of Lausanne and conducted his master's thesis at the Laboratory for Nuclear Engineering of the Swiss Institute of Technology (EPFL). About Kudelski Security Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit www.kudelskisecurity.com. Media Contact Cédric Alber Kudelski Group Senior Director Public Relations +41 79 647 61 71 cedric.alber@nagra.com version française

Deutsche Faßung

End of Media Release

