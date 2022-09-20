DJ MixMob: Racer 1 Unveils latest Alpha Release with Brand New Game Modes

MixMob MixMob: Racer 1 Unveils latest Alpha Release with Brand New Game Modes 20-Sep-2022 / 17:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MixMob: Racer 1 Unveils latest Alpha Release with Brand New Game Modes

News release by Mixmob

Singapore | September 20, 2022 10:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

MixMob today announced its latest Alpha release for its game MixMob: Racer 1 for September 20th, 2022. The development team has been working tirelessly on this release, named Alpha V2, since the Alpha V1 wrapped up after a three week-run in April. That release had over 60% of NFT holders participating and averaging around 14 minutes of gameplay per session.

Alpha V2 gives community members the opportunity to play and compete in the latest game build - and invite their friends! Where the Alpha V1 of Racer 1 was limited to PVE (Player vs. Environment), the latest iteration of the build supports PVP (Player vs. Player) functionality - a major enhancement, and even more reason to invite your friends to play.

Key Features of Racer 1 Alpha V2

In addition to taking a huge step forward with the inclusion of multiplayer function, the latest version of MixMob: Racer 1 introduces a number of other exciting key features previously unseen by the public:

Multiplayer

One of the greatest advances of Alpha V2 is that players will now be able to select between competing against the AI or taking advantage of multiplayer to compete against one another in real time. If multiplayer is selected, the player will be connected to an online server that contains active users, a match will be selected, and the game will begin!

As multiplayer is still in the testing stages, this function will be limited to two sets of two-hour windows weekly on Thursday and Friday. Single player will be available 24/7 throughout the duration of Alpha V2.

A New Greek-Themed Track

MixMob stays true to its ethos to "Remix The World" as gamers now have the option to switch up their gameplay with a new environment to compete in - putting a modern, crypto twist on Greek mythology. This is one instance where you shouldn't be saying "Its all Greek To Me". The details of the second track are being kept secret.

New Card Deck & Enhanced Cards

In addition to debuting a brand new card deck, players will also notice major card enhancements, including 3D projectiles to emphasize attack cards, speed boosts, new UI improvements to further define the Card systems at play, improved rebalance of Cards and Health system, as well as Pulse Pips.

Alpha V2 also includes the first workable in-game draft of Targeting Systems and Action Logs.

Leaderboards & Prizes

Players can compete to get their name on the weekly leaderboards and earn fame and rewards. The top 25 players who win the most games that week will be featured on the PVP or PVE public leaderboard. If two players win the same number of matches, the player who reached the most wins first will be featured first on the leaderboard. Prizes will be awarded! More details coming soon.

Tournaments

Once a week, players can compete in tournaments and receive up to 75 SOL in rewards. Tournament winners will be announced two days after PVP arenas close and will be contacted via Discord.

New UI

The latest game build includes a number of new UI additions, including a mini map, improved Health and Shield bars, and supporting UI for Cards, among multiple UX enhancements to increase the usability and experience of the game.

Referral System

Alpha V2 introduces a referral system where Gen0 Mask Holders can invite others to join. Rewards will be given to those who bring in the most players, thus creating a game within the game.

These are just the major features you have to look forward to with Alpha V2! Stay tuned for Discord Quests, the discovery of a Secret Robotic interference, and new front-end art styles that match the MixMob Raiders - all coming soon!

How to participate

All Gen0 Mask NFT holders are eligible to participate in Alpha V2. A link will be shared out to Mask holders on September 20th, granting them access to the game that they can then share with their friends and community. Once you have the link, you are invited to share it with others, increasing the player pool and escalating the competition.

On the first day, players will be able to access MixMob: Racer 1 twenty four hours a day for single-player mode. Multiplayer mode will be accessible during specific time blocked windows weekly on Thursdays and Fridays.

Let the competition begin!

For the latest news on Alpha V2 and more, follow MixMob on Twitter and join their Discord.

About MixMob

MixMob mashes music, fashion, art, and movies into one metaverse game on Remix Culture. A rogue A.I. deleted our culture and it's up to us to get it back! Mask Up as a member of the MixMob to reclaim and remix our world from a Card Battle Racing Game to a full MMO and beyond. Along the journey experience NFTs, culture magazines, deep lore, storytelling with UGC at its core. As you progress with your MixBots and NFT collections, the world will behold the power of your style and skill - both in the game and IRL. MixMob is developed by an all star game team who worked on FIFA, Halo, Battlefield, Nintendo, Disney, Nike, Adidas, Pokerstars

Contact Details

MarketAcross

Dan Edelstein

pr@marketacross.com

Company Website

https://www.mixmob.io/

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1446607 20-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a4f1d742ca98a6aad907030703d8dda7

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7657cc031297ec01cab896cc4c9f20b3

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=1176cba185dafc2050b5d1eccc04a3dc

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446607&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2022 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)