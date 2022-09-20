Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to share distribution in ABB

The following information is based on a press release from ABB ltd (ABB, CH0012221716) published on September 7, 2022. On September 7, 2022 the Extraordinary General Meeting of ABB ltd resolves on a distribution of shares to ABB ltd shareholders, whereby twenty (20) shares in ABB entitle to one (1) share in Accelleron. The scheduled Ex-date is October 3, 2022. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for ABB on ex-date. Accelleron will not be added to the index. On October 4th 2022, price for ABB will be adjusted downward based on October 3rd LSP and divisor will be adjusted. For more information refer to section 2.6.3 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities". For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.