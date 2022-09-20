Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 Ticker-Symbol: ABJ 
Lang & Schwarz
20.09.22
17:05 Uhr
26,955 Euro
-0,360
-1,32 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,95026,96017:05
0,0000,00008:00
GlobeNewswire
20.09.2022 | 18:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Anticipated adjustment of VINX Benchmark and VINX 30 Indexes due to share distribution in ABB

The following information is based on a press release from ABB ltd (ABB,
CH0012221716) published on September 7, 2022. 

On September 7, 2022 the Extraordinary General Meeting of ABB ltd resolves on a
distribution of shares to ABB ltd shareholders, whereby twenty (20) shares in
ABB entitle to one (1) share in Accelleron. The scheduled Ex-date is October 3,
2022. 

Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and do a Fixed Price adjustment for ABB on
ex-date. Accelleron will not be added to the index. On October 4th 2022, price
for ABB will be adjusted downward based on October 3rd LSP and divisor will be
adjusted. For more information refer to section 2.6.3 in "CorporateActions and
Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities". 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.
ABB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.