DJ BROADPEAK SA: Technological validation of Broadpeak's SaaS offer: two awards at the IBC global trade show

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: Technological validation of Broadpeak's SaaS offer: two awards at the IBC global trade show 20-Sep-2022 / 17:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Technological validation of Broadpeak's SaaS offer: two awards at the IBC global trade show

A new business growth accelerator

Cesson-Sévigné (France), 20 September 2022

After being held virtually for two years straight, the IBC trade show made its comeback in Amsterdam this year, from 9 to 12 September. This must-attend event for media, video and tech professionals, which welcomed around 37,000 visitors and nearly 1,000 exhibitors, underscored the keen interest shown by major clients in Broadpeak's offer (ISIN code: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK). Broadpeak is a leading French player in video streaming software solutions.

The 2022 trade show came at an important time for Broadpeak with the recent launch of its software as a service (SaaS) offer in the cloud on 18 January.

This platform, called broadpeak.io, boasting turnkey applications and accessible on a monthly subscription basis (billing is based on volumes processed), addresses the growing demand from new media and content creators for fast, flexible and reliable streaming solutions.

The broadpeak.io catalogue was expanded on 1 September with the Dynamic Ad Insertion (DAI) app, presented at IBC 2022. This new service greatly simplifies the insertion of targeted ads during the streaming of live or VOD content, thus increasing monetisation potential.

These innovations and the strong value associated with the Company's SaaS range were doubly recognised at IBC 2022, where broadpeak.io received both the TV Tech "Best of Show" Award and a CSI Award.

Successful commercial launch, with a gradual rise in recurring revenue

These awards underpin the successful commercial deployment undertaken over the last few months as already materialised by the signing of initial contracts.

The commercial launch of the SaaS offer is perfectly in line with the company's business plan, bolstering its firm belief that the guidance announced at the time of the IPO will be achieved. The development of broadpeak.io should in particular pave the way for an increase in recurring revenue. It should be noted that the official goal is to boost recurring revenue (maintenance and SaaS offer) from 20% of total business in 2021 to more than 40% in 2026, when Broadpeak has set a revenue target of EUR100 million.

Upcoming events:

-- H1 2022 results: 18 October 2022, after market close

-- Q3 2022 revenue: 15 November 2022, after market close

-- 2022 full-year revenue: 1 March 2023, after market close

-- 2022 Annual Results: 28 April 2023, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL/CORPORATE PRESS Investors@broadpeak.tv broadpeak@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr + 33(0)2 22 74 03 50 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 25 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 26

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

with share capital of EUR249,825

Tel: +33 (0) 2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

About Broadpeak

Since its creation, Broadpeak has grown with a sole purpose in mind: to roll out software solutions for worldwide streaming content that people love with a compelling quality of experience. These solutions target the world's leading players, including large TV and telecom operators and global broadcasting platforms (OTTs), as well as new media in the corporate, sports and entertainment segments. At the end of 2021, Broadpeak had 125 customers across 50 countries, representing 200 million spectators worldwide. These include leading players such as Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+ and Megacable. Broadpeak has more than 240 employees in 21 countries. The company is mainly based in France (head office in Cesson Sévigné near Rennes) but also operates in the United States (Denver), Canada (Ottawa), Brazil (Sao Paulo), Singapore and Dubai. In 2021, Broadpeak generated nearly 90% of its revenue outside France. Since 2015, it has generated average annual growth of around 40%. The company delivered a very strong performance in 2021, with revenue up 38% to EUR33.1m and EBITDA totalling nearly EUR3m, representing 9% of revenue. Broadpeak grew its revenue 40% to EUR7.7m in first-quarter 2022. The company aims to top EUR100m in annual revenue by 2026, i.e. more than tripling 2021 revenue, with an EBITDA margin of over 20%.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Broadpeak SA: Technological validation of Broadpeak's SaaS offer: two awards at the IBC global trade show

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1446623 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1446623 20-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1446623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 20, 2022 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)