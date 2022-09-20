Tozny, Inc.: Nottingham Spirk Partners with Tozny to Build Foundational End-to-End Security into its Customers' Products

Tozny's platform enables brands to build trusted relationships and experiences for their customers

CAMAS, WA and CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Today, Tozny, Inc., and Nottingham Spirk Design Associates announced they have entered into a strategic partnership. Nottingham Spirk will adopt the Tozny platform to design security into clients' hardware devices and software products, including operational technology, IoT, mobile, and more, at a foundational level, across industries.

Nottingham Spirk is a renowned center of excellence in designing innovative products for organizations looking to reach new markets and accelerate growth. Through its Vertical Innovation process, Nottingham Spirk has created or designed hundreds of first-to-market products in the consumer, industrial, healthcare and business product sectors. Nottingham Spirk is also the home of the Ernst & Young "EY-Nottingham Spirk Innovation Hub."

"Our mission is to give brands the power to build complete security into their products from the ground up while establishing trusted relationships between businesses and their customers that we define as 'absolute trust,' which is required for developing personalized experiences in a digital world," said Jonathan DeHart, co-founder and CEO of Tozny, Inc. "Nottingham Spirk is an ideal partner to build trust into the products they design on behalf of their client companies, and we are thrilled to work with them to enable the next generation of inherently secure data-driven experiences."

The Tozny platform is engineered to comprehensively secure and manage identities and permissions of people and things, secure all data from end-to-end, and administrate software and hardware keys within an advanced zero-trust architecture for maximum integrity. Terabytes of metadata can be searched instantly with technology developed in collaboration with DARPA and NIST that provides discreet and secure permission-based access for gathering and extracting valuable insights that can also be used to power machine learning models and AI for more personalized experiences.

"Nottingham Spirk selected Tozny because, like Nottingham Spirk, it is the clear innovation leader in its field. Tozny is a foundational pioneer in the burgeoning industry of providing zero-trust based data security to enable secure data storage, search capabilities and the related insights needed to power useful AI applications," said Joe Gfoeller, Director of Investments for Nottingham Spirk. He continued, "The skills of Tozny, combined with our expertise in creating connected devices for industrial and consumer uses, will set a new standard for IoT enabled devices with industry-leading companies."

By building security from the ground up into hardware and software applications with Tozny, Nottingham Spirk client companies will be able to deliver more personalized experiences to their customers, powered by their customers' and other data, without compromising the security of private information.

About Tozny

Tozny provides an integrated platform that enables businesses and organizations to build foundational end-to-end security into their products from the ground up in a zero-trust environment. Built with technology developed in collaboration with DARPA, NIST, Galois, and others, the Tozny platform manages identity and privileged access for people and things, the complete encryption of all data, and keys for software and hardware applications. Insights can be instantly extracted from terabytes of data using privileged search and used to power data-driven experiences. Tonzy offers flexible deployment options along with a powerful developer SDK for easy integration into applications and services. To learn more, visit Tozny.com.

About Nottingham Spirk

Nottingham Spirk was founded by John Nottingham and John Spirk in 1972, as Nottingham Spirk Design Associates. Started in a garage on the campus of Case Western Reserve University, it now operates out of the 60,000-square-foot Nottingham Spirk Innovation Center, a mile and a half from its original location. John Nottingham and John Spirk have led their team of innovators to create hundreds of breakthrough products, resulting in over $50 billion dollars in revenue for client-partners and 1,350 issued patents and counting. Utilizing the trademarked Vertical Innovation process, its team has flipped the script on commercialization rates, streamlined the innovation process, and found the methodology behind breakthrough products. To learn more, visit NottinghamSpirk.com.

