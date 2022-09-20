Bitcoin Association for BSV launches its Blockchain Innovation Programme

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bitcoin Association for BSV is proud to announce its new Blockchain Innovation Programme , a 10-week course aimed at encouraging people to become Bitcoin developers .

The programme is comprised of the three primitive courses currently offered by the BSV Academy , including:

Hash Functions

Merkle Trees

Digital Signatures

The BSV Academy is offering this Blockchain Innovation Programme to any partner who is interested in incorporating it into their education toolset. One such partner is CapitalSavvy, a venture capital investment firm in Uganda, which is trying to bring opportunities to local developers to find employment

Julie Gaudreau, Project Manager of TSC and Technical Programs at Bitcoin Association said:

"The programme will also offer a new Intro to Bitcoin Development course."

"While the course is open to everyone, a basic understanding of coding is helpful as users will be working with Golang and JavaScript throughout the programme. Students are also expected to have a basic understanding of Bitcoin theory."

"Certificates are awarded each time that a student completes a course, with a full certification offered by the BSV Academy at the end of the programme."

Patrick Prinz, Managing Director at Bitcoin Association for BSV said:

"This is a fantastic opportunity for the Bitcoin Association for BSV and people who want to join the ecosystem. The programme encourages entrepreneurship who will, in turn, need developers, so it is helping it grow exponentially and nurturing enterprise at the same time."

"The idea is really to expand our reach, not only in terms of student numbers but also into different area of government around the world. We are using this programme to open new doors in local regions globally."

About the Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association for BSV is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland, and the global industry organisation which advances Bitcoin SV (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the Bitcoin SV ecosystem. The Association supports Bitcoin SV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

