SHOWROOMPRIVE: INCREASE IN THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED TO THE LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH ODDO BHF SCA

La Plaine Saint Denis, September 20, 2022 - Showroomprivé (SRP Group), a European group specializing in smart shopping, announces that it has increased the resources granted to Oddo BHF SCA under its annual liquidity contract. This increase is intended to ensure better liquidity for the stock and to avoid any price shifts that are not justified by market trends.

In accordance with the provisions of Article 4 of AMF Decision No. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021 (the "AMF Decision"), Showroomprivé has today increased by €100,000 the resources allocated to the implementation of the liquidity contract entrusted to Oddo BHF SCA.

After this increase in the cash amount allocated to the liquidity contract, the available resources are as follows:

- 232,649 (two hundred and thirty-two thousand six hundred and forty-nine) shares

- 198,741.28 (one hundred and ninety-eight thousand seven hundred and forty-one point twenty-eight) euros

The €100,000 increase in the resources allocated to the liquidity contract is significant and now reaches the ceiling authorised by the AMF, in accordance with the current regulations.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains only summary information and is not intended to be comprehensive.

This press release may contain forward-looking information and statements about the Group and its subsidiaries. These statements include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "goal" or similar expressions. Although the Group appreciates that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and the Group's shareholders are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Group, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (France's financial markets authority) made or to be made by the Group (particularly those detailed in Chapter 4 of the Company's registration document). The Group makes no commitment to publicly update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT SHOWROOMPRIVE

Showroomprivé is an innovative European player in the online private sales industry, specialized in fashion. Showroomprivé offers a daily selection of more than 3000 brand partners via its mobile apps or website in France and six other countries. Since its launch in 2006, the company has enjoyed quick growth.

Showroomprivé is listed on Euronext Paris (code: SRP) and reported gross revenue of almost €1 billion incl. VAT[1] in 2021, and net revenue of €724 million. The Group is headed by David Dayan, the co-founder, and employs over 950 people.

For more information: https://showroomprivegroup.com

CONTACTS

Investor Relations Communication Sylvie Chan Diaz, Investor Relations

investor.relations@showroomprive.net Anne Charlotte Neau-Juillard, Communication

anne-charlotte.neau-juillard@showroomprive.net

Taddeo

presse.showroomprive@taddeo.fr

+33 1 83 97 41 48

[1] Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total amount transactions invoiced, including all taxes. It therefore includes gross online sales, including sales on the Marketplace, other services and other income

