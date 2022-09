The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Psyence Group, Nextech AR, Eloro Resources, and Baselode Energy Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Psyence Group, Nextech AR, Eloro Resources, and Baselode Energy discussing their latest news.

Psyence Group (CSE:PSYG) receives Phase IIa clinical trial approval from the UK MHRA

Psyence Group (CSE:PSYG) has received approval for its Phase IIa clinical trial from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. The clinical trial will assess the efficacy and safety of psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy versus psychotherapy alone for the treatment of adjustment disorder due to an incurable cancer diagnosis. Psyence CEO, Dr. Neil Maresky, sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) receives large 3D model purchase order from enterprise customer

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (NTAR) has received a purchase order for 7,500 3D models. The company expects to announce additional add-on orders from this multi-year enterprise deal. Nextech AR CEO Evan Gappelberg sat down with Daniella Atkinson to discuss the news.

Eloro Resources (TSXV:ELO) announces further high-grade assays from the Iska Iska Project

Eloro (ELO) has released assays from 21 diamond drill holes on its Iska Iska Project in Bolivia. Drilling continues to expand the Santa Barbara high-grade feeder zone facilitated by new borehole geophysical data. Bill Pearson, Executive VP of Exploration, spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the results.

Baselode (TSXV:FIND) reports best intersection to date from ACKIO uranium discovery

Baselode Energy (FIND) has unveiled its best result to date from the ACKIO uranium discovery. AK22-069 yielded 0.90 per cent U3O8 over 31 m, including 1.86 per cent U3O8 over 12.5 m and 5.61 per cent U3O8 over 0.5 m. President and CEO James Sykes spoke with Sabrina Cuthbert about the new intersection.

