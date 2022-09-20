Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notification of share transaction by Millicom (Tigo) Executive

Notificationof share transaction by Millicom (Tigo)Executive

Luxembourg, September 20, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A., purchased 57,633 Millicom shares in the open market at an average price of $12.38 per share. Mr. Rocoplan now directly owns 97,974 shares.

