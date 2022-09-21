In partnership with Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, FMI Corp. released the results of The State of Global Preconstruction Report. This report discusses the current environment for preconstruction and the characteristics of organizations that do it well, including what constitutes above-average preconstruction processes and the effects of efficient and digitized preconstruction.

This report, sponsored by Procore Technologies, is authored, researched and published by FMI, a leading consulting and investment banking firm dedicated to serving companies working within the built environment.

This year, Procore partnered with FMI to survey 979 construction industry stakeholders worldwide. Participants were asked to describe the preconstruction practices in their organizations, tools and technologies, project experiences and outcomes. Key takeaways include:

Above average preconstruction shows significantly higher client satisfaction, greater profits and fewer delays. The report finds that fewer than one-in-five are conducting above-average preconstruction, based on five key factors for preconstruction.

The report finds that fewer than one-in-five are conducting above-average preconstruction, based on five key factors for preconstruction. Effective preconstruction can make a big difference. Above-average organizations are 52% more likely to report higher profitability than below-average organizations.

Above-average organizations are 52% more likely to report higher profitability than below-average organizations. The use of technology in construction. Above-average organizations are 44% more satisfied (extremely or very) with their preconstruction solutions than below-average organizations. However, with only 46% extremely or very satisfied, it shows that more than half of above-average organizations are still not satisfied with their current solutions and construction technology has some opportunity to improve.

In light of these findings, FMI recommends the following:

Review preconstruction processes

Start the preconstruction process early

Invest in dedicated preconstruction resources

Involve all project stakeholders

Leverage technology to streamline the preconstruction process

"The results from the State of Preconstruction survey are clear: investing in preconstruction can provide tangible returns on profit, schedule and client satisfaction," said Tooey Courtemanche, founder, president and CEO of Procore. "Many of the most successful contractors around the world focus their efforts on preconstruction because ultimately, better planned projects drive better outcomes. Data shows that organizations are willing to invest in preconstruction, and construction is not slow to adopt technology but waiting for the right tech for their businesses. We're proud to invest in Procore's Preconstruction solution, which can help users manage designs, estimates, bids, and budgets across projects on one, integrated platform."

To learn more, download The State of Global Preconstruction here.

About Procore

Procore is a leading global provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Procore's platform connects key project stakeholders to solutions Procore has built specifically for the construction industry-for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with Procore's platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

About FMI

FMI is a leading provider of consulting and investment banking services to the built environment. We provide services in the areas of strategy, leadership and organizational development, performance, technology and innovation, mergers and acquisitions, financial advisory and private equity financing.

