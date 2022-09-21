Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - WPD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: WBIO) (FSE: 8SV1) (the "Company" or "WPD") a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announces that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the raise of WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp. z o.o. ("WPD Poland"), the Polish subsidiary of the Company share capital from PLN 400,000 to PLN 2,100,000, that is by the amount of PLN 1,700,000, by establishment of 34,000 new, equal and indivisible shares of the nominal value of PLN 50 each and the total nominal value of PLN 1,700,000. Raise of WPD Poland's share capital is the second step of a plan to restructure WPD Poland, which the company announced on February 9, 2022.

According to the above on September 14, 2022, WPD Poland's Shareholders' Meeting has approved a share capital from PLN 400,000 to PLN 2,100,000. The new shares will be subscribed and taken-up by biotech investor by December 31, 2022. The long-term plans of the company include obtaining capital from the Polish capital market and listing of WPD Polska on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The implementation of this plan depends on developments in the capital market in Europe.

About WPD Pharmaceuticals

WPD is a biotechnology research and development company with a focus on oncology and virology, namely research and development of medicinal products involving biological compounds and small molecules. WPD has licensed in certain countries 9 novel drug candidates with 4 that are in clinical development stage. These drug candidates were researched at medical institutions, and WPD currently has ongoing collaborations with Wake Forest University and leading hospitals and academic centers in Poland.

WPD has entered into license agreements with Wake Forest University Health Sciences and sublicense agreements with Moleculin Biotech, Inc. and CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., respectively, each of which grant WPD an exclusive, royalty-bearing sublicense to certain technologies of the licensor. Such agreements provide WPD with certain research, development, manufacturing and sales rights, among other things. The sublicense territory from CNS Pharmaceuticals and Moleculin Biotech includes about 29 countries in Europe and Asia, including Russia, depending on the compound.

