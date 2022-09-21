EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting



21-Sep-2022 / 03:28 CET/CEST

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 21 September 2022 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting Dexus today confirmed details relating to its 2022 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 2022 AGM will be a hybrid meeting with Security holders invited to join the meeting in person or attend virtually on Wednesday 26 October 2022, commencing at 2.00pm (AEDST). Registration will commence at 1.30pm (AEDST) at Quay Quarter Tower, Level 20, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000 or via the AGM link available at www.dexus.com/AGM2022. The Notice of Annual General Meeting, letter to Security holders, a sample Proxy and Question Form and the Virtual Online Meeting Guide are attached and will be provided to Dexus Security holders today and will also be available at www.dexus.com/AGM2022 . Dexus will provide hard copies of the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report to those investors who have requested them.



The full ASX announcement is available at www.dexus.com Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $18.4 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further $25.9 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $17.7 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

