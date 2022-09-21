Redding, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Redding, California-based eyelash extension retail company SoCo Lashes will host Lash Booth Collective at The Lash Conference in Pasadena, California on November 4, 2022. This marks the company's first event to attract over 70 attendees. A division of SoCo Lashes, Lash Booth Collective is a workshop that takes a unique, inclusive approach to networking and connecting with other industry professionals. According to SoCo Lashes founder, Jena Cash, the event will provide a space that allows all entrepreneurs in the beauty industry and solo lash artists to collaborate and learn.

In 2016, SoCo Lashes established itself as the first ever eco-friendly eyelash extension retail company with the launch of its 100% biodegradable and recyclable product packaging and shipping material. Many of the industry's established companies now use the lash box pioneered by SoCo Lashes.

"We are about five years into running our company and to this day our mission has stayed the same: To put our planet and its creatures first," Cash said.

Cash recently launched SoCo Business Retreat as an extension of SoCo Lashes to help beauty professionals hone in on their specific niche so that they stand out among others in the crowd. The retreat focuses on educating women entrepreneurs about how to execute a seven-figure income business plan. The programs offered include a Business Mastery Retreat and Business Mentorship Session.

In addition to the retreat, Cash also hosts Inspo Podcast, which covers a wide-range of topics to help grow the eyelash extension community and provide information on how to stay relevant and knowledgeable on the latest industry trends.

"Our business model has always been to build a brand that people can emotionally connect with because this is a business where your customers grow your brand for you," Cash said. "In five years, we see our brand becoming among the most relevant brands in the industry, as well as providing products and trainings worldwide."

