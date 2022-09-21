BD MULTIMEDIA: The first playable NFTs of Olympus Game to be launched on Sept. 24th

BD MULTIMEDIA announces the sale of the first playable NFTs of its subsidiary Olympus Game.

The first "round" of the ICO finished on May 30, 2022 and the company raised more than 300 000 USD.

Olympus Game is a "play to earn" game based on a 3D tower rush gameplay. The narrative takes place in the Greek mythology era. The game integrates blockchain technology and NFTs. Olympus Game will be available on the BNB Chain of Binance and will be playable on mobile and desktop.

For the player in the game, the goal is to destroy the columns and temple of the opponent while protecting his side. The player can collect and upgrade NFT cards to resell them (marketplace) or make them available to scholarships (a rental system of NFT cards for other players to use them).

The goal of the company Olympus Game is to deliver the first fun and challenging play to earn game in the market that allows recurring players to earn daily rewards.





Olympus Game Limited NFT Box Sale

Limited collection: 2140 Boxes

NFT Boxes are available on the dedicated website nft.olympus.game . The sale will open on September 24th 2022 at 14:00 UTC and close the 27th September 2022 at 14:00 UTC.

These boxes are sold in limited quantity and will give a strong advantage to its acquirer over other players once the game is released :

Get a powerful game character before everyone else,

Train game characters the coming web app"Olympus Mini-Game" to be release during the sale,

Use stronger, already leveled up, characters in the game released by the end of the year 2022,

Trading on the NFT marketplace, released before the alpha version of the game.





Olympus Game Road Map

Olympus Game continues to attract and convince more and more investors by sharing openly its plans and sticking to it. Here is a quick glance at the roadmap for the next coming months:

Q3 2022

NFT Boxes sale

Mini-Game platform

NFT Marketplace

Q4 2022

Public ICO (round 2)

Launchpad / IDO

Token Listing

Official release of the game

2023

NFT Temple sale

Stacking of $OLYMP

The launch of the first esport tournament with a million $ cash prize

and a lot more…

Detailed roadmap is available at the address: https://olympus.game/roadmap





The expected boom of the P2E (play to earn) games market

Play-to-earn NFT games (aka P2E or Play2Earn) allow players to own NFT assets in a video game and increase their value through typical in-game activities such as winning challenges and battles, competing in e-sports, unlocking upgrades in the game progression, purchasing items, etc.

By participating in the game economy, players create value for both the community and the developers. Play-to-earn games then reward players with in-game item earnings or tokens.

Many web influencers are excited about this future revolution in the gaming industry, like Alex Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, who believes that P2E will be the dominant form of gaming in a few years.





More information about OLYMPUS GAME

Game website: https://olympus.game/

Whitepaper of the project: https://whitepaper.olympus.game/

URL of the NFT Sale: https://nft.olympus.game/

Social networks: Twitter: https://twitter.com/OlympusGameP2E

Discord: https://discord.gg/olympusgame

Telegram: https://t.me/olympusgame

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Wi82RQBQ8s



About BD Multimedia, a fintech anchored in the digital revolution:



BD Multimedia is a French Fintech player in electronic payment services based on a strong digital culture and oriented towards the creation of value-added services through the use of information technology: The parent company obtained a Payment Establishment license from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015.

The PAYCOM subsidiary emits the TONEO FIRST prepaid Mastercard cards which are sold in all tobacco stores in France.

The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.

The subsidiary METACOLLECTOR (in the process of being set up) is a platform for integrating old art in the public domain into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors.

The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is in charge of the Group's "Curated Fine Art NFTs" platform project, the details of which will be communicated at a later date.

The Olympus Game subsidiary is developing a "Play to Earn" game whose blockchain-based economy is centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. BD Multimedia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM)

