Glass Pharms announces partners in UK cultivation facility: KUBO to build a state-of-the-art greenhouse

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having secured up to £26.7M of funding from a FTSE-250 listed investment fund, Glass Pharms, the UK-based medical cannabis cultivation company, are delighted to announce a team of best-of-breed partners to complete their cultivation facility.

KUBO have been selected to deliver a state-of-the-art greenhouse for the Glass Pharms facility to ensure sophisticated control of climatic conditions and low energy consumption using its patented Ultra-Clima system. The carbon negative facility will be powered entirely by renewable energy generated from food waste fed into an anaerobic digestion (AD) plant. Waste hot water from the AD plant will also be used for both heating and cooling.

The greenhouse will harvest and recycle rainwater and will represent a new benchmark for sustainable enclosed agriculture in the UK. Askam Civil Engineering, with specific sector expertise, will be providing the required civils and headhouse fitout for the facility.

Glass Pharms have the first UK commercial licence granted by the Home Office to supply High-THC cannabis flower to lawful pharmaceutical companies, granted in 2021. Earlier this year it announced Richard Lewis, one of the UK's most experienced glasshouse growers, as its managing director and will shortly announce its plant specific expert.

'We will underpin a secure supply chain of affordable medical cannabis to UK patients without them having to compromise on freshness or quality, whilst at the same time making a real contribution towards the UK's Net Zero targets.' said Duckenfield.

UK Medical Cannabis Market

Medical Cannabis was legalised in the UK in November 2018 with an amendment of The Misuse of Drugs Regulations 2001, allowing the prescription of cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPMs) to UK patients.

About Glass Pharms

Glass Pharms is a UK-based medical cannabis cultivator focused on the UK medical cannabis market. It combines the latest agricultural and scientific methods to cultivate top quality flowers within pharmaceutical tolerances with the objective of facilitating affordable high-quality CBPMs.

About KUBO

KUBO is a world leader in the design and construction of high-tech greenhouse facilities, with a 77-year track record in the Netherlands, and projects worldwide. It is the company's mission to provide the complete solutions that will allow the next generation of entrepreneurs to grow more using fewer resources - including energy, water, and CO2 - whilst maintaining the highest level of product safety.

More information on the company can be found on its website www.glasspharms.com

On behalf of Glass Pharms Ltd, of 9 Duke Street, Richmond, TW9 2LL.

Glass Pharms is a trademark of Glass Pharms Ltd

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1903050/Glass_Pharms.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/glass-pharms-announces-partners-in-uk-cultivation-facility-kubo-to-build-a-state-of-the-art-greenhouse-301628789.html