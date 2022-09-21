Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 20
Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited
HEADLINE: 3nd Interim Dividend
The Directors of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce an increased 3nd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2022, of 2.875 pence per share, an increase of over 4.5%. This dividend will be paid on 10 November 2022, to shareholders on the register at close of business on 14 October 2022. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 13 October 2022.
Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited.
Contact:
Hilary Jones
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 700000
21 September 2022
