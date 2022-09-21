Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, September 20

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

21 September 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 20 September 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 100,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 313.8672 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 319.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 312 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 10,421,618 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 235,669,805 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 20 September 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2473319.50 08:28:3700061065471TRLO0LSE
6318.50 08:31:4300061065686TRLO0LSE
10318.50 08:32:0500061065727TRLO0LSE
500318.50 08:32:4300061065775TRLO0LSE
1000318.50 08:32:4300061065776TRLO0LSE
239318.50 08:32:4300061065777TRLO0LSE
1931315.50 09:03:5500061067464TRLO0LSE
1637313.50 09:12:4600061067931TRLO0LSE
337314.00 09:21:0200061068520TRLO0LSE
1000314.00 09:21:0200061068521TRLO0LSE
344314.00 09:21:0200061068522TRLO0LSE
700314.50 09:58:1500061069736TRLO0LSE
1183314.50 09:58:1500061069737TRLO0LSE
670314.50 09:58:1500061069738TRLO0LSE
1007314.50 09:58:1500061069739TRLO0LSE
1694314.50 09:58:1500061069740TRLO0LSE
89314.00 10:03:2200061069824TRLO0LSE
504314.00 10:20:5500061070446TRLO0LSE
1037314.00 10:21:0900061070457TRLO0LSE
1721314.00 10:21:0900061070458TRLO0LSE
121313.00 10:29:2700061070768TRLO0LSE
6313.00 10:29:5500061070797TRLO0LSE
484313.00 10:32:3700061070891TRLO0LSE
454313.00 10:42:0400061071089TRLO0LSE
584313.00 10:45:2300061071125TRLO0LSE
1638312.00 10:52:1600061071324TRLO0LSE
2313.50 11:47:3300061072463TRLO0LSE
3688313.50 11:47:3300061072464TRLO0LSE
325313.50 11:47:3300061072465TRLO0LSE
2005313.50 11:47:3300061072466TRLO0LSE
46313.00 11:47:3600061072468TRLO0LSE
1585313.00 11:47:3600061072469TRLO0LSE
1931314.50 12:24:1000061073156TRLO0LSE
738314.00 12:34:4400061073360TRLO0LSE
907314.00 12:34:4400061073361TRLO0LSE
1654313.50 12:41:2900061073522TRLO0LSE
1906314.00 13:06:4500061074057TRLO0LSE
601313.50 13:23:1800061074369TRLO0LSE
1935314.50 13:51:3600061075024TRLO0LSE
28314.50 13:51:3600061075025TRLO0LSE
1800314.50 13:51:5200061075030TRLO0LSE
1184314.50 13:51:5200061075031TRLO0LSE
781314.50 13:51:5200061075032TRLO0LSE
6314.50 13:55:5600061075079TRLO0LSE
1662314.50 13:55:5600061075080TRLO0LSE
1650314.50 14:02:2200061075197TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:2200061075198TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:2400061075199TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:2400061075200TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:2500061075201TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:2500061075202TRLO0LSE
3314.50 14:02:2500061075203TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:2500061075204TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:3300061075207TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:3300061075208TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:3300061075209TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:3300061075210TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:02:4000061075211TRLO0LSE
821314.50 14:02:4000061075212TRLO0LSE
297314.50 14:02:4000061075213TRLO0LSE
100314.50 14:04:3000061075242TRLO0LSE
319314.50 14:04:3000061075243TRLO0LSE
1872314.00 14:06:1700061075263TRLO0LSE
8314.00 14:06:2500061075266TRLO0LSE
626314.00 14:06:4200061075269TRLO0LSE
175314.00 14:06:4300061075270TRLO0LSE
8314.00 14:06:4500061075271TRLO0LSE
8314.00 14:07:1100061075277TRLO0LSE
837314.00 14:07:2200061075285TRLO0LSE
360313.00 14:20:3000061075617TRLO0LSE
1294313.00 14:31:2600061076065TRLO0LSE
1622313.00 14:31:2600061076066TRLO0LSE
288313.00 14:31:2600061076067TRLO0LSE
498313.00 14:31:2600061076068TRLO0LSE
500313.00 14:31:2600061076069TRLO0LSE
760313.00 14:31:2600061076070TRLO0LSE
1055312.50 14:51:0100061077008TRLO0LSE
160312.50 14:51:2000061077035TRLO0LSE
706312.50 14:51:2000061077036TRLO0LSE
1686312.50 14:51:2000061077037TRLO0LSE
175313.00 15:03:4300061077846TRLO0LSE
178313.00 15:03:4300061077847TRLO0LSE
523313.00 15:14:0200061078454TRLO0LSE
30313.00 15:17:1900061078652TRLO0LSE
798313.00 15:20:0400061078757TRLO0LSE
227313.00 15:20:0400061078758TRLO0LSE
1782313.00 15:20:0400061078759TRLO0LSE
216313.00 15:20:0400061078760TRLO0LSE
877313.00 15:20:0400061078761TRLO0LSE
1144313.00 15:20:0400061078762TRLO0LSE
902313.00 15:20:0400061078763TRLO0LSE
500313.00 15:20:0400061078764TRLO0LSE
123313.00 15:20:0400061078765TRLO0LSE
1527313.00 15:22:1600061078838TRLO0LSE
1769313.50 15:23:1700061078884TRLO0LSE
670313.50 15:25:1900061078950TRLO0LSE
1604313.00 15:28:3200061079106TRLO0LSE
1785313.00 15:28:3200061079107TRLO0LSE
1558313.00 15:28:3200061079108TRLO0LSE
17313.00 15:38:2900061079601TRLO0LSE
1313.00 15:38:2900061079602TRLO0LSE
371313.00 15:38:2900061079603TRLO0LSE
50313.00 15:39:0900061079671TRLO0LSE
526313.00 15:39:0900061079672TRLO0LSE
378313.00 15:39:0900061079673TRLO0LSE
11313.00 15:40:2900061079692TRLO0LSE
11313.00 15:40:2900061079693TRLO0LSE
226313.00 15:40:2900061079694TRLO0LSE
340313.00 15:40:2900061079695TRLO0LSE
852313.00 15:40:2900061079696TRLO0LSE
452313.00 15:40:2900061079697TRLO0LSE
514313.50 16:03:0600061080440TRLO0LSE
735313.50 16:03:0600061080441TRLO0LSE
93313.50 16:05:0600061080506TRLO0LSE
1799313.50 16:05:0600061080507TRLO0LSE
224313.50 16:05:0600061080508TRLO0LSE
552313.50 16:05:0600061080509TRLO0LSE
1662313.50 16:17:4600061081039TRLO0LSE
2753313.50 16:17:5300061081064TRLO0LSE
194313.50 16:17:5300061081065TRLO0LSE
506313.50 16:17:5600061081066TRLO0LSE
1694313.50 16:17:5600061081067TRLO0LSE
217313.50 16:17:5900061081080TRLO0LSE
1682313.50 16:17:5900061081081TRLO0LSE
85313.50 16:18:4800061081114TRLO0LSE
46313.50 16:20:1800061081216TRLO0LSE
177313.50 16:20:1800061081217TRLO0LSE
184314.00 16:24:4500061081494TRLO0LSE
523314.00 16:24:4700061081497TRLO0LSE
1000314.00 16:24:4700061081498TRLO0LSE
500314.00 16:24:4700061081499TRLO0LSE
500314.00 16:24:4700061081500TRLO0LSE
136314.00 16:24:4700061081501TRLO0LSE
97314.00 16:24:4700061081502TRLO0LSE
500314.00 16:24:4700061081503TRLO0LSE
1417314.00 16:24:4700061081504TRLO0LSE
565314.00 16:24:4700061081505TRLO0LSE
1116314.00 16:24:4700061081506TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
