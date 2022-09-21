Das Instrument 3MG1 US78428L1035 SJM HOLDINGS UNSP.ADR/4 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2022

The instrument 3MG1 US78428L1035 SJM HOLDINGS UNSP.ADR/4 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2022



Das Instrument 2I7 AU000000CLZ3 CLASSIC MINERALS LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2022

The instrument 2I7 AU000000CLZ3 CLASSIC MINERALS LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.09.2022



Das Instrument MP2 NO0010791353 MPC CONTAINER SHIPS NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.09.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.09.2022

The instrument MP2 NO0010791353 MPC CONTAINER SHIPS NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.09.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 22.09.2022

CLASSIC MINERALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de