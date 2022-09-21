Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.09.2022 | 08:46
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mackmyra Svensk Whisky: Mackmyra launches Destination

GÄVLE, Sweden, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mackmyra Destination is a limited single malt whisky aged in port wine casks. The release is based on a recipe that pushes the boundaries of the fuller-bodied spirit aged in American white oak casks, with depth from the port wine casks, while the typical bourbon casks add balance and harmony. A new classic whisky character from the pioneering Swedish distillery. Topped with butterscotch, and lively notes of cherry and blackberry.

Mackmyra has various destinations around the globe. Which includes the Whisky Village, the heart and home of the distillery in Gävle, and storage sites around Sweden, Germany and on the Seine River in Paris created experiences that contribute strongly to Mackmyra's development and leadership in the category of New World Whisky.

Mackmyra Destination is an un-smoked or elegant whisky that has largely been aged in casks that previously stored port wine. These casks give the whisky deep notes of red grapes, raisins and a beautiful chestnut colour. Along with American oak casks that contribute notes of vanilla fudge. The finished result is balanced yet complex and full-bodied whisky. This whisky is an invitation in liquid form to epicureans around the world to join Mackmyra in creating new experiences in any destination.

Mackmyra Destination

Limited range of 10,000 bottles
Available as of: 28thSeptember 2022
Alcohol by volume: 48.7%
RRP: £ 69/€ 79/SEK 799

Mackmyra Destination is a single malt whisky where a large part of the whisky is aged in port wine casks

  • 33% Ex. Portwine casks, 600 l
  • 33% American oak, 200 l
  • 25% Ex. Bourbon, 200 l
  • 9% Oloroso casks, 200 l

For additional information and high resolution photos, please contact:

Patrick Björsjö, Head of Marketing & Customer Experience
Email: mailto:patrick.bjorsjo@mackmyra.se Phone: +46 (0)705 701272

For Sales, please contact Matthew Davey
Email: matthew.davey@mackmyra.com Phone: +44 (0) 7555 726 735

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mackmyra-svensk-whisky/r/mackmyra-launches-destination,c3634101

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/411/3634101/1629015.pdf

Pressmeddelande Mackmyra Destination ENG

https://news.cision.com/mackmyra-svensk-whisky/i/destination-bottle-giftbox-300dpi-1,c3091646

Destination bottle giftbox 300dpi 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mackmyra-launches-destination-301629234.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.