Former French international footballer Frank Leboeuf will be bringing his many talents to Skechers when a campaign starring the popular defender launches in France this month. The 1998 World Cup champion, actor, comedian and sports commentator will appear in multi-platform marketing initiatives to support the brand's performance and lifestyle collections for men.

"I've known Skechers for over eight years now. In 2014, during a trip to New Orleans, I visited a Skechers store where I tried on some memory foam shoes. I was immediately in love, they were so comfortable," said Frank Leboeuf. "It was then at the Salon Du Fitness in Paris that I met the Skechers team and shared with them my love for the brand. It is important for me to have aesthetic shoes, but especially that they are comfortable because I do many activities during the day. Whether it's on stage, at the gym, behind the mic as a commentator, Skechers is always the best ally."

"We have new ambitions for Skechers France. We want to connect more directly with our customers and Frank Leboeuf reflects what defines us: quality, sport but above all comfort. Despite his popularity, he is friendly, spontaneous and funny, so he is an ideal figure that will resonate with consumers in France," said Stéphane Drapier, Managing Director of Skechers France. "This is a collaboration that will strengthen the awareness of our men's collections, but it's also a pride for Skechers to see a local football player like Frank (Lebeouf), who has made history in France, featured in our store windows and campaigns."

"Europe is one of our best-performing regions and there are great opportunities for the brand within France," said David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer of Skechers. "Creating a campaign featuring Frank Leboeuf is a smart investment to grow our men's business in this market, and we believe it will generate enthusiasm and interest for Skechers and our signature comfort technologies in France."

Frank Leboeuf is a former French international footballer who played as a defender and began his club career in 1986. From 1991 to 1996, Leboeuf played for Strasbourg before joining Chelsea FC in the English Premier League. He won two Football Association Challenge Cups, a League Cup, a UEFA Super Cup, a Charity Shield and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with the Blues before joining the Olympique de Marseille in 2001 and ending his career in Qatar. In 1998, Leboeuf helped his country win the FIFA World Cup, where he put in a near flawless defensive performance. After retiring, Leboeuf moved to Los Angeles to become an actor, pursuing a passion he had put aside for his football career. After graduating from the prestigious Lee Strasberg Theatre Film Institute, Leboeuf has appeared in several theatrical productions, as well as in television shows and films including the Oscar-nominated Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything. Leboeuf continues to act in various projects while contributing his extensive football knowledge as a commentator on various sports programs.

Leboeuf is now part of a Skechers team of retired sports icons which currently includes footballers Jamie Redknapp and Michael Ballack, quarterback and broadcaster Tony Romo, defensive end and broadcaster Howie Long, wide receiver Cris Carter, and boxer Sugar Ray Leonard. Additionally, the roster of elite athletes competing in Skechers features ace Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, as well as golfers Brooke Henderson, Matt Fitzpatrick, Colin Montgomerie and Billy Andrade.

Skechers USA France SAS is a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX), The Comfort Technology Company based in Southern California. Skechers designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

