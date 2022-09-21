Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to report that Defence's novel vaccine candidate triggers a potent anti-tumoral response capable of curing animals with pre-established lymphoma.

Antigen presentation is a crucial step for the initiation of an immune response against a given cancer cell, foreign agent or pathogen. For cancer, this entails priming cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs), a form of a white blood cell educated to attack a specific target on cancer cell surfaces. Defence's objective is to develop a novel therapeutic and an unlimited supply of antigen presenting cells capable of eliciting potent anti-cancer responses while limiting all manufacturing-associated pitfalls.

By reprogramming innate Mesenchymal Stem Cells ("MSCs") to behave as antigen presenting cells, the Defence team was able to cure animals with pre-established lymphoma. Defence's novel breakthrough vaccine presents itself an "off-the-shelf Universal vaccine" (e.g. allogeneic to the recipient), the therapeutic effect observed with this vaccination strategy synergised with the immune-checkpoint blocker anti-PD-1. The results are that all animals survived the therapy, the great majority, 80%, of these animals rejected the tumor and remain tumor free. "The AccumTM technology platform continues to impress with its versatility and continued positive therapeutic results. With this vaccine technology and the AccumTM in hand, Defence can design and create a multitude of vaccine products that can target several solid and liquid cancer indications given further research and development," says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Studies are currently ongoing to re-challenge cured animals with the same tumor as a means to demonstrate long-lasting anti-tumoral memory response. In parallel, Defence is actively working on its CMC protocol to manufacture its A1-MSC "ARM" vaccine in preparation of a Phase I trial in patients with melanoma.

Additional information

The preclinical studies have been completed at Dr. Moutih Rafei's lab at the Universite de Montreal. Dr. Rafei is Defence vice-president research and development, and he has led, reviewed and approved the scientific disclosure contained in this press release. Dr. Rafei has a PhD in experimental medicine from McGill University and received his postdoctoral training at the Universite de Montreal. He is an immune-oncologist who specializes in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

