Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Ambari Brands Inc. (CSE: AMB) (OTC Pink: AMBBF) (FSE: Y92) ("Ambari" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is has further increased its presence in Europe by expanding into 48 retail locations across Spain, with additional growth on the horizon.

The expansion includes the placement of Ambari's products in some of the most luxurious location in Barcelona and Madrid, as well as the most iconic beauty websites throughout the country. Some of the leading retailers include Comercial Mumona, Perfumeria Julia, And Wow Concept.

Ambari is currently available for sale in most European countries via its on-line store and is now in the first phase of its European retail expansion plan. Germany is the largest cosmetic market in Europe, followed by France and the United Kingdom. The German cosmetics and toiletries market is mainly driven by women and younger consumers willing to spend more money on such offerings. Ambari strives to be a leader in the segment and will be visiting these three countries to begin developing strategic partnerships with the largest retailers in each of the respective countries.

Nisha Grewal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambari, stated: "We are very excited about our new roll out within Spain in 48 new retail locations. This gives the company a vote of confidence among the Spanish consumers, as our products have been a hit in their country via online DTC orders. We look forward to continuing our expansion in Europe and are excited for the future."

About Ambari

Ambari Brands is a luxury skincare and consumer brand company that, through its main subsidiary, Ambari Beauty, has developed a line of products based on its proprietary "Modern Blend", and through which it intends to expand by acquiring brands that have a promising future and positive revenues. Ambari's products are carried in the world's largest retailers and sold direct-to-consumer through its own ecommerce platform.

