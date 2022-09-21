London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Samuel Leeds, the founder of London-based Property Investors, has published a new book titled, School Drop Out To Multi-Millionaire. The book is a step-by-step guide to achieving financial independence through property investments. Published on September 2, 2022, Samuel's new book explains the benefits of property investment in a step-by-step manner. Samuel's learnings about business, property, and life are all condensed in the book.

Samuel Leeds

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8658/137772_0f1ca89ea422cb6b_001full.jpg

The book is more than just a manual for financial independence. It is a three-cord twined between the how-to's, philosophy, and autobiography.

About Samuel Leeds

The founder of Property Investors is a well-known international speaker, best-selling author, YouTuber, and real estate investor. Samuel dropped out of school at 16 and began his career by plastering the walls. After participating in his first property networking event, he advanced to property letting management for investors at the age of 17 and began his rent-to-rent model.

The property developer, Samuel, is a preferred coach for achieving financial independence through property investments. He mentors in person and also writes about his experiences. To date, Samuel has published about 7 books. His first property book was a small handbook that answered the frequently asked questions related to real estate. Samuel decided to answer these questions about how to get started as a realtor in the form of a book.

Now, Samuel's personal goal is to help more people become financially independent across the planet. He runs the largest property investment training school in Europe. He founded the Samuel Leeds Foundation and has built a school in Uganda.

Media Contact

Name - Simon Templeman

Website: www.property-investors.co.uk

Email: simon@samuelleeds.com

Contact: 02080883166

Address: Kings Head House, 15 London End, Beaconsfield, HP9 2HN

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137772