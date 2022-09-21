Smith will help grow company's presence abroad and facilitate the global evolution of work

Magnit (formerly PRO Unlimited), an Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform provider, today announced that Sam Smith has joined the company's executive leadership team as president for EMEA. In this role, Smith will help grow Magnit's presence in the region and facilitate the continued evolution of work.

"Sam's long tenure in the industry makes her perfectly suited to guide Magnit's EMEA operations as we define our next chapter," said Kevin Akeroyd, CEO of Magnit. "She shares Magnit's vision for work's evolution and has the experience, passion, and leadership skills to execute that vision. Sam's expertise and unique point of view will help Magnit's integrated workforce management platform transform and modernize the contingent workforce industry the world over."

Smith, who began her career as a mechanical engineer in the Royal Airforce (RAF), has become a leader in the contingent workforce management industry over the past 25 years. Before joining Magnit, she spent eight years at Kelly Services, most recently serving as vice president and managing director for KellyOCG EMEA. She has deep domain knowledge in high-volume staffing, insight into supply chain issues the industry faces, and a first-hand understanding of the everyday challenges facing workers in contingent roles.

"I've always been a proponent of cutting through the noise, and I plan to do exactly that in my role at Magnit. I know this industry from both sides," said Sam Smith, President of EMEA, Magnit. "I've driven fruit packers to the warehouse floor and engaged with leaders from the world's most notable brands. And one thing I'm sure of is that this space is in need of transformational change as we enter the next era of work. I believe Magnit's industry-leading platform will deliver it. Our combination of modern software, proven expertise, and world-class intelligence coupled with a forward-looking approach will be a catalyst in the evolution of contingent workforce management. I'm excited to help lead that charge."

The announcement of Smith's new role with the company comes on the heels of a significant rebranding. The company's new name, Magnit, is part of a larger effort to showcase its commitment to stewarding the next era of work. The new name comes with a tagline-The Evolution of Work-which speaks to the company's mission to empower every worker and organization across the globe to be exceptional at work.

To learn more about Magnit, visit magnitglobal.com.

About Magnit

Magnit is a global leader and pioneer in contingent workforce management. Our industry-leading Integrated Workforce Management (IWM) platform is supported by 30+ years of innovation, modern software, proven expertise, and world-class data and intelligence. It enables companies to optimize talent and diversity goals while achieving operational and financial success. With Magnit, companies can adapt quickly to the evolution of work to grow their extended workforce with greater agility, transparency, and speed. magnitglobal.com

"Magnit" is a trademark or registered trademark of Magnit, LLC. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name "Magnit" is a trademark and/or property of Magnit, LLC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005288/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Petro, Account Manager

Matter Communications

MagnitPR@matternow.com