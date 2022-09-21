A Korean research group has built an inverted perovskite cell that is able to retain 91.7% of its initial efficiency after 1,000 h under standard illumination conditions. They built the device with electron-accepting interlayer that also acts as charge transport.Researchers from Korea University have fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell by introducing an electron-accepting interlayer at the interface between the perovskite layer and the electron transport layer. The cell has a p-i-n structure, which means the perovskite cell material is deposited onto the hole transport layer, and then ...

