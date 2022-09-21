EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA / Key word(s): Statement

Aggregate Holdings advisory board holds inaugural meeting



21.09.2022 / 10:03 CET/CEST

Aggregate Holdings advisory board holds inaugural meeting Advisory board members Michael Cohrs, Luciano Gabriel and Peter Solmssen discussed market outlook, business strategy and governance with Aggregate management

Joint site tours of Berlin real estate projects "Fürst" and "Quartier Heidestrasse"

Aggregate CEO Cevdet Caner: "Great kick-off, with valuable insights and debates about challenges and opportunities for the real estate sector." Luxembourg/Berlin, 21 September 2022 . Following its establishment in July 2022 and several virtual meetings, the Aggregate Holdings advisory board - comprising Michael Cohrs (Chairman), Luciano Gabriel and Peter Solmssen - completed its initial in-person meeting. The group discussions focused on the outlook for prime real estate as well as global finance in Europe, on Aggregate's business strategy and on corporate governance. In addition, Aggregate CEO Cevdet Caner gave a site tour of the Berlin real estate projects "Fürst" and "Quartier Heidestrasse". "Considering the tremendous speed of change in geopolitics, society and the marketplace, the quality of corporate leadership and decision-making has never been more important. The future belongs to those who take a long-term view, and who can move fast, and combine superior understanding of financial data with solid risk management", said advisory board chairman Michael Cohrs. Aggregate Holdings CEO Cevdet Caner added: "My colleagues and I are pleased to have access to world-class strategic advice from various perspectives. This was a great kick-off, with valuable insights and debates about the challenges and opportunities for the real estate sector." A team of highly-regarded advisors Originally from the United States, Michael Cohrs is very experienced in German business, having served as the Head of Global Banking for Deutsche Bank. In this capacity, he advised some of the world's leading corporations and investment funds. Following that, he served on the Court of the Bank of England. Luciano Gabriel is Chairman of the Board of Directors and former CEO of PSP Swiss Property AG, a listed Swiss property company with over 9 billion Swiss francs of assets and a history of strong, stable financial performance. Luciano is also the former Chairman of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), whose mission it is to promote best practices and transparency among European listed real estate companies. Peter Solmssen has significant experience in Germany, having served as Managing Board Member and General Counsel of Siemens and, after that, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of AIG, after it emerged from US government ownership. Since retirement, Solmssen has co-founded and led a network of lawyers, academics, NGOs as well as prosecutors that assisted the OECD in setting standards to fight corruption and to foster integrity in global business.

Aggregate Holdings SA ("Aggregate") is a predominantly German-focused real estate investment company, with significant presence also in Portugal. As at FY 2021, the company had €7.9bn of assets and a project portfolio with €9.9bn Gross Development Value. In its Build & Hold division, Aggregate owned Quartier Heidestrasse, the largest mixed use real estate development project in central Berlin with c.297,000 sqm of gross floor area ("GFA"), Fuerst, the prime commercial asset located on Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin with c.183,000 sqm of GFA, and Walter and Green Living projects in Berlin with a combined GFA of c.634,000 sqm. Aggregate also owns in its Build & Sell division VIC Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal with c.570,000 sqm of GCA and €3.1bn Gross Development Value. Additionally, Aggregate holds a c.6% strategic stake in Adler Group SA, among other investments.

