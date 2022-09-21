EQS-News: Aggregate Holdings SA
Aggregate Holdings advisory board holds inaugural meeting
Luxembourg/Berlin, 21 September 2022 . Following its establishment in July 2022 and several virtual meetings, the Aggregate Holdings advisory board - comprising Michael Cohrs (Chairman), Luciano Gabriel and Peter Solmssen - completed its initial in-person meeting.
The group discussions focused on the outlook for prime real estate as well as global finance in Europe, on Aggregate's business strategy and on corporate governance. In addition, Aggregate CEO Cevdet Caner gave a site tour of the Berlin real estate projects "Fürst" and "Quartier Heidestrasse".
"Considering the tremendous speed of change in geopolitics, society and the marketplace, the quality of corporate leadership and decision-making has never been more important. The future belongs to those who take a long-term view, and who can move fast, and combine superior understanding of financial data with solid risk management", said advisory board chairman Michael Cohrs.
Aggregate Holdings CEO Cevdet Caner added: "My colleagues and I are pleased to have access to world-class strategic advice from various perspectives. This was a great kick-off, with valuable insights and debates about the challenges and opportunities for the real estate sector."
A team of highly-regarded advisors
Originally from the United States, Michael Cohrs is very experienced in German business, having served as the Head of Global Banking for Deutsche Bank. In this capacity, he advised some of the world's leading corporations and investment funds. Following that, he served on the Court of the Bank of England.
Luciano Gabriel is Chairman of the Board of Directors and former CEO of PSP Swiss Property AG, a listed Swiss property company with over 9 billion Swiss francs of assets and a history of strong, stable financial performance. Luciano is also the former Chairman of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA), whose mission it is to promote best practices and transparency among European listed real estate companies.
Peter Solmssen has significant experience in Germany, having served as Managing Board Member and General Counsel of Siemens and, after that, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of AIG, after it emerged from US government ownership. Since retirement, Solmssen has co-founded and led a network of lawyers, academics, NGOs as well as prosecutors that assisted the OECD in setting standards to fight corruption and to foster integrity in global business.
Contact
Boris Lemke, Investment Director
Dr Christoph Walther, Consigliere Consult
Xander Heijnen, Consigliere Consult
About Aggregate Holdings
