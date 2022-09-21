Gold Terra announced an initial underground mineral resource estimate of 109,000 ounces of gold in the indicated category and 432,000 ounces of gold in the inferred category, for a total consideration of US$15.5 million, Osisko Gold Royalties has acquired from Marimaca Copper a 1.0% net smelter royalty, Fury Gold Mines and its project partner Newmont complete consolidation of joint venture interests and define nine targets at the Éléonore South and Vizsla Silver expands its Copala structure in the Tajitos - Copala resource area.