Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
Die große Spekulation! – Massiver Impact erwartet…
WKN: A3C9S4 ISIN: CA92859G2027 Ticker-Symbol: 0G3 
Tradegate
21.09.22
11:01 Uhr
1,229 Euro
+0,044
+3,71 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Firmen im Artikel
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FURY GOLD MINES LIMITED0,415-1,31 %
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP0,108-11,84 %
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD10,120+2,45 %
VIZSLA SILVER CORP1,229+3,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.