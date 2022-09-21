S2 Genomics, Inc., a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for life science applications, announced today that it has entered into a distribution agreement with Proteigene for the promotion, sales, and support of S2's Singulator 100 System and associated products for single-cell genomics and cell biology applications in France.

This partnership focuses on expanding S2 Genomics' Singulator 100 System product line to France, through Proteigene's strong customer-centric sales force, as well as its customer base. This agreement further iterates both companies' willingness to drive growth and build relationships with customers in France.

"We are very excited about the partnership between S2 Genomics and Proteigene as this aligns with our global growth initiatives to create a value-added supply chain for our customers, specifically for all areas of single cell genomics and cell biology spurring demand for improved, fully automated single-cell preparation solutions," said Dr. Stevan Jovanovich, S2 Genomics' Chief Executive Officer. "With Proteigene's in-depth understanding of the single cell genomics field and strong local presence, it creates an opportune moment for us to deliver the best solution to customers." said, Dr. Ravi Vinayak, VP of Global Channel Sales for S2 Genomics.

"At Proteigene, we are continuously evolving and developing innovative solutions to transform customers processes. Therefore, enhancing our single cell genomics portfolio has been a strategic initiative," stated Antoine Dutriat, CFO, of Proteigene. "We are delighted to be partnering with S2 Genomics. With Singulator 100 system we found an innovative, robust, and unique technology that perfectly complements our growing portfolio. Adding S2's fully automated tissue dissociation system is a natural fit for our ever-expanding customer base. As a leading solution provider in the genomics field, this strategic partnership is perfect for our two companies."

About S2 Genomics, Inc

S2 Genomics, founded in 2016, is a leading developer of laboratory automation solutions for processing solid tissues for single-cell applications. S2 Genomics' technology platforms integrate advanced fluidics, optics, and biochemistry to produce automated sample preparation solutions for single-cell sequencing and cell biology applications, enabling discovery and innovation in life science research, healthcare, and agriculture. For more information, visit https://S2Genomics.com.

About Proteigene

Proteigene is a full service distributor with a team of sales representatives, product specialists and systems engineers, ready to support researchers in the fields of genomics, cell biology, biobanking and liquid handling. Proteigene offers cutting-edge and innovative technologies and has 20 years of experience selling and supporting life science instrumentation and associated consumables. For more information, visit www. Proteigene.com.

Contacts:

Dr. Ravi Vinayak, VP Global Channel Sales, S2 Genomics, Inquiries@s2genomics.com.

Dr Olivier Leroy, Genomics Single Cell Product Manager, Proteigene, info@proteigene.com