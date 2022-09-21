UK Connectivity Champion Consolidates on a Single B2B Billing Platform to Take Advantage of Next-Generation Capabilities and Eventual Move to the Cloud

Netcracker Technology announced today that Virgin Media O2 Business has chosen Netcracker Revenue Management, part of the Netcracker Digital BSS product suite, for next-generation capabilities. The consolidated revenue management platform is expected to help the operator improve customer experience by centralizing B2B billing for its user base.

Virgin Media O2 launched in 2021 as a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica SA, combining the UK's largest and most reliable mobile network with a broadband network offering the fastest widely available broadband speeds. Virgin Media O2 Business is a connectivity partner for the public sector and businesses of all sizes, from small and medium companies to large enterprise and wholesale customers. By bringing all revenue management functions onto Netcracker's platform, Virgin Media O2 Business expects to drive efficiencies and enhance customer experience through faster processing times and a unified billing platform.

"Bringing together the very best of Virgin Media and O2, we've made it our mission to upgrade the UK, and investing in a next-generation tech stack to give our customers a seamless experience is an important part of our integration," said José Luis Carrizo, Chief Information Officer at Virgin Media O2 Business. "Every day, Virgin Media O2 Business supports organizations of all sizes on their digital journey. As we move forward with our own digital transformation, we're very pleased to work with Netcracker as a strategic partner, using its cloud-based platform to run our future billing operations."

"Netcracker is honored to continue our work with Virgin Media O2 Business as it makes its mark as the biggest challenger in the UK market: providing a variety of managed connectivity services and flexible working capabilities, as well as security, data insight, 5G private networks, cloud solutions and wholesale services," said Fabio Gatto, GM at Netcracker. "We are excited to play a major role in Virgin Media O2 Business's transformation program as it continues to improve on customer experience, launch new and innovative services and drive growth."

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

About Virgin Media O2 Business

Virgin Media Business and O2 Business have joined forces to reimagine connectivity as a digital partner that helps UK organizations rise to the challenge of the new working dynamic between companies, consumers and their communities.

Virgin Media O2 Business plays a leading role in supporting the public sector and businesses of all sizes to achieve more, from small and medium organisations right up to large enterprise and wholesale partners. This includes offering a variety of managed connectivity services and flexible working capabilities, security, data insight, 5G private networks and cloud solutions, as well as wholesale services to other operators and partners.

Virgin Media O2 Business is committed to using the power of connectivity to share more with communities across the UK, taking action to close the digital divide and helping to build an inclusive, resilient, and low carbon economy.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005034/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com