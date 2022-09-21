Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in IT security services in North America and Europe in two new reports from analyst firm Everest Group.

In both reports "Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 North America" and "Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 Europe" Accenture is positioned as a Leader and scored the highest across both assessment dimensions: Vision Capability; and Market Impact. Both reports note that clients have appreciated Accenture for its ability to deliver complex security engagements and its deep domain and technical expertise, and see it as a strategic partner in security.

Accenture has been positioned ahead of all 27 providers assessed in the North America report, which notes:

Accenture has baked in automation in its security services, resulting in reduced false alerts, faster threat detection, and faster security logs analysis for clients.

The company's investment in cyber risk quantification for board-level executives, which provides a single pane view into cybersecurity return on investment to board level executives.

Accenture leverages next-generation security technologies and global resources to enhance security operations and better anticipate attacks, contain breaches, minimize vulnerabilities, and ensure business continuity.

In the Europe report, Accenture is positioned ahead of all 28 providers assessed with Everest Group highlighting:

Accenture's comprehensive and industry-tailored security offerings span the entire security lifestyle from cyber strategy to cyber resilience to cyber protection.

The company works with clients from deep practitioners to the C-suite to see security as a business accelerator, ensuring the client's investments in transformative solutions and providing trusted 360-degree value by reimagining business cyber protection that is built for the future.

That enterprise buyers looking for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and operational technology (OT) compliance services will find Accenture's maturity assessment tools valuable because they provide extensive coverage of government regulations and compliances.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Everest Group as a Leader in IT security services in both North America and Europe," said Paolo Dal Cin, who leads Accenture Security globally. "We are on a mission to help secure the world, and delivering innovative IT security services to our clients is how we hope to get there. We will continue to focus on defending against today's cyber threats as well as the technologies that will be critical to our clients' businesses in the future. Security is always at the forefront of our innovation strategy."

Both reports also note that enterprises looking to invest in next-generation security will find Accenture attractive due to its extensive investments in innovation and new-age solutions such as blockchain-based identities, connected car security, and digital twin security solution CyTwin.

Kumar Avijit, practice director, Everest Group, said, "The key to successful delivery of IT security services is creating client contextualized roadmaps, instead of measuring everything by the same yardstick. Accenture's emphasis on converged IT/OT security and expertise on new-age cybersecurity themes and in-house talent development enables it to deliver customized, innovative IT security services. Clients have lauded Accenture's ability to position itself as a strategic partner with strong technical and domain capabilities showcased by its IT cybersecurity services talent. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group's IT Security Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 North America and Europe."

Everest Group notes in both reports that enterprises will benefit from Accenture's comprehensive solution set that cuts across security themes such as OT security, application security, cloud security, identity and access management, and zero-trust. In the United States, Accenture recently joined the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative (JCDC), which now includes industrial control systems (ICS) experts.

In addition to being named a Leader in IT Security Services in North America and Europe, Accenture was positioned as a Leader and Strong Performer in the Everest PEAK Matrix for IT Security Services 2020 report.

"Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 North America" can be viewed here and "Everest IT Security Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 Europe" can be viewed here.

