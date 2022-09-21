NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing update to members

Nasdaq Clearing would like to inform and update you on the situation in the energy markets and the implementation of the state credit guarantee programs. The information includes a Q&A and the updated Exposure Limit and Liquid Asset Guidelines (please see attachments). Q&A information The following Q&A responds to a series of questions asked by members regarding how Nasdaq Clearing will take into account and implement the Swedish government support package in September 2022. The information contained in these responses is: • mainly intended for Nasdaq Clearing members • intended for general guidance only; and • is not represented to be complete. Please note that Nasdaq Clearing is required to operate within the scope of applicable laws and regulatory requirements, which inter alia include adherence to contractual obligations, confidentiality and other restrictions on disclosure of information as applicable. In compliance herewith, Nasdaq Clearing has exercised its best efforts when answering the questions. For more information, please contact: Linus Bengtsson Linus.Bengtsson@nasdaq.com; +46734496919 Carina Frostig Carina.Frostig@nasdaq.com; + 46734496653 For media inquiries: David Augustsson David.Augustsson@nasdaq.com; +46734496135 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090864