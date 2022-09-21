Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2022 | 12:05
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Clearing update to members

Nasdaq Clearing would like to inform and update you on the situation in the
energy markets and the implementation of the state credit guarantee programs.
The information includes a Q&A and the updated Exposure Limit and Liquid Asset
Guidelines (please see attachments). 



Q&A information

The following Q&A responds to a series of questions asked by members regarding
how Nasdaq Clearing will take into account and implement the Swedish government
support package in September 2022. 

The information contained in these responses is:

• mainly intended for Nasdaq Clearing members

• intended for general guidance only; and

• is not represented to be complete.

Please note that Nasdaq Clearing is required to operate within the scope of
applicable laws and regulatory requirements, which inter alia include adherence
to contractual obligations, confidentiality and other restrictions on
disclosure of information as applicable. In compliance herewith, Nasdaq
Clearing has exercised its best efforts when answering the questions. 



For more information, please contact:

Linus Bengtsson

Linus.Bengtsson@nasdaq.com; +46734496919

Carina Frostig

Carina.Frostig@nasdaq.com; + 46734496653





For media inquiries:

David Augustsson

David.Augustsson@nasdaq.com; +46734496135

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1090864
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
