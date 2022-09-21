The leading environmental certification program works with ship owners, ports, terminals, shipyards, and the Seaway corporations based in Canada and the United States

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Tracesafe Inc., (CSE: TSF) ("TraceSafe" or the "Company"), a global leader in location-aware Internet of Things (IoT) platforms for large-scale enterprise operations and managed decarbonization, has become a partner member of Green Marine, a voluntary environmental certification program for the North American marine industry. This membership will allow TraceSafe to connect with the Green Marine network, including over 40 ship owners, and to showcase its services helping them improve their environmental performance, and therefore help them achieve their environmental and carbon-neutrality goals. By using TraceSafe's carbon management solution, ShiftCarbon, Green Marine participants will be able to measure and offset their carbon emissions.

With over 400 members, Green Marine is an inclusive, rigorous and transparent initiative that brings together several types of participants: ship owners, ports, terminals, shipyards, and the Seaway corporations based in Canada and the United States. The program's membership also encompasses associations, supporters, and partners that each in their own way support participants in their efforts to reduce their environmental footprint. Green Marine collaborated with Surfrider Foundation Europe to export the environmental certification program and to launch Green Marine Europe in 2020. TraceSafe's membership with the environmental program also includes visibility with Green Marine Europe's members.

Of the 14 trillion dollars spent each year on transportation, over 90 percent goes on journeys by sea. The difficult-to-decarbonize maritime shipping sector was not part of the Paris agreement and is projected to account for an increasing portion of global CO2 emissions. The industry currently accounts for 2% and 3% of the global CO2 emissions- according to S&P Global Platts Analytics - but scientists have projected that it could account for 17% of total annual CO2 emissions by 2050. With ShiftCarbon, marine organizations will have access to experts and technology to reduce and offset carbon emissions efficiently.

"We are honored and excited to become a partner member of Green Marine, a leader in environmental stewardship for the marine industry. Their participants represent the most important names in the marine and shipping industry in North America and we can't wait to help them reach their climate goals with ShiftCarbon," said Wayne Lloyd, TraceSafe CEO. "We have a deep understanding of the maritime industry, and we are bringing those insights to our carbon management solutions and building something that will cater to the specific needs of the industry now and in future."

As part of this membership, TraceSafe will join the list of other prolific Green Marine partners in energy, logistics and industry services.

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government. Recently, the company announced a strategic focus towards 'managed decarbonization' to help companies take credible climate action using high quality offsets. To this end, TraceSafe acquired an offset marketplace and launched its full suite of carbon management solutions- www.tracesafe.io/shiftcarbon

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

Mark Leung, CFO

+1 (778) 655-4242

mark@tracesafe.io

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Statements in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on TraceSafe's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to expectations regarding the TraceSafe assets and their application, future business plans and relationships, future developments in respect of COVID-19 and solutions adopted in response to the virus, and the deployment and acceptance of the TraceSafe technology. Although TraceSafe believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, including the suitability of our products to help businesses and governments reopen, competition, the spread or containment of COVID-19 and government responses thereto and general economic and market conditions. Therefore, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TraceSafe undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137908