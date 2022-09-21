BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)



Director Declaration



As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Henderson EuroTrust plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2022.



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



21 September 2022



END