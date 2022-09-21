BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 21
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)
Director Declaration
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Henderson EuroTrust plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2022.
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
21 September 2022
END
