Mittwoch, 21.09.2022
PR Newswire
21.09.2022 | 12:34
90 Leser
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 21

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr Stephen White, a non-executive director of the Company, will join the Board of Henderson EuroTrust plc as a non-executive director with effect from 1 December 2022.


Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

21 September 2022

END

© 2022 PR Newswire
