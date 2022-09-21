New Senior Vice President of Capital Projects and Vice President of Corporate Communications add experience, expertise, and depth

Piedmont Lithium ("Piedmont", "Company") (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain, today announced the addition of two new senior leaders as part of its growth strategy to support the increasing demand for domestic lithium hydroxide. Nick Fouche, a Rio Tinto veteran with a global resume, has been named the Senior Vice President of Capital Projects; and Erin Sanders, an award-winning integrated communications strategist, has been named the Vice President of Corporate Communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005267/en/

Nick Fouche, Senior Vice President of Capital Projects (Photo: Business Wire)

Keith Phillips, President and CEO of Piedmont, said the additions mark an important period of growth for the Company. "Adding these experienced leaders is key as we steadily progress in the development plans of our global portfolio of spodumene resources," he explained. "Nick has a proven track record of successfully delivering large, multi-disciplinary projects, which will be instrumental as we move into execution mode in the targeted development of our core projects; and Erin's broad communications background will play a key role in shaping our brand, culture, and perception among our internal and external stakeholders as we move forward. Nick and Erin are great additions to our Piedmont senior management bench, and I am excited to welcome them to the team."

To view to complete Piedmont Lithium release, click here.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL) is developing a world-class, multi-asset, integrated lithium business focused on enabling the transition to a net zero world and the creation of a clean energy economy in North America. Our goal is to become one of the largest lithium hydroxide producers in North America by processing spodumene concentrate produced from assets where we hold an economic interest. Our projects include our Carolina Lithium and Tennessee Lithium projects in the United States and partnerships in Qubec with Sayona Mining (ASX: SYA) and in Ghana with Atlantic Lithium (AIM: ALL). These geographically diversified operations will enable us to play a pivotal role in supporting America's move toward energy independence and the electrification of transportation and energy storage. For more information, visit www.piedmontlithium.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005267/en/

Contacts:

Erin Sanders

VP, Corporate Communications

T: +1 704 575 2549

E: esanders@piedmontlithium.com

Christian Healy/Jeff Siegel

Media Inquiries

E: Christian@dlpr.com

E: Jeff@dlpr.com