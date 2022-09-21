Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTC Pink: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain technology and cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has brought an additional 53 petahash per second (PH/s) of mining capacity online and these machines are now producing bitcoin.

New Bitcoin ASIC Mining Machines

These Antminer S19 Pro Bitcoin mining machines have been tested, installed, and are now producing Bitcoin. The Antminer S19 Pro is the latest generation Bitcoin ASIC miner produced by leading hardware manufacturer Bitmain. The Antminer S19 Pro's mining SHA-256 algorithm boasts a hashrate ranging from 96 to 104 terahash per second (TH/s) with an energy efficiency of 29.5 joules per terahash (J/TH) and a power consumption of 3250W. The Bitcoin mining machine deployment collectively produces a total of 52,496 terahash per second. The new Bitcoin mining machines are deployed using the Luxor mining pool and are hosted in a state-of-the-art facility in the USA owned and operated by Aspen Creek Digital Corporation (ACDC). Launched in 2022, ACDC's mission is to catalyze the decarbonization of power generation by building the world's leading fleet of renewably powered high-performance computing facilities.

"We are happy we can finally bring on the additional 53 petahash of mining capacity purchased in late 2021. The mining business has been challenging over the last 12 months, however it does still remain profitable and we will continue to carefully grow these operations while focused on cost savings and profit margins. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Aspen where we can grow our renewable focused mining operations. We are fortunate to have the financial means to take advantage of the current bear market and acquire assets at a discount using cash raised at the peak of the bull cycle," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO.

Stock Option Issuance

The Company announces the grant of stock options to purchase up 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to certain directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan. The stock options will be exercisable at $0.23 per common share and for a period of 10 years from the date of issuance.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

